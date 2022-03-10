HELENA — Freshmen Andrew Cook and Garrett Long are thriving and the two roommates and friends are about to participate in the biggest games of their young collegiate careers as Carroll begins its NAIA National Tournament run on Friday.
“As a kid, these are the games that you wanna play in,” Cook said. “I’m just super excited for it…These games come down to who can make plays. I think me and Garrett are both very, very capable of doing that. I’m excited to see what we can do on Friday.”
In Kurt Paulson’s four seasons as Carroll’s head coach, freshmen and underclassmen have played big roles. Shamrock Campbell was pretty much a Day 1 starter for the Saints and Jovan Sljivancanin quickly grew into one of the Frontier Conference’s best players by his sophomore campaign. Brendan Temple was a starter as both a freshman and sophomore, and Gui Pedra started 24 games last season as a freshman.
This year, it has been Cook’s and Long’s turn, and as the season has progressed, so has their play. Both have seen their minutes continue to trend upward, more than anything a testament to their work on the defensive end of the court.
“We knew that they were talented and they’ve just been getting better and better as the year has gone along, especially on the defensive end,” Paulson said. “We knew they could score coming out of high school, but they’re really helping us on defense, as well.”
Cook stepped into the starting lineup when Ifeanyi Okeke was suspended for violating team rules and has made 11 starts. He routinely picks up one of the opposing team’s top scorers and can run the point when the Saints are looking to get Campbell open or when the senior is on the bench.
Cook is averaging 7.1 points per game this season, but in 16 conference contests (10 of which he has started), that number jumps to 9.3 points per game. In the month of February, Cook posted his highest scoring average of the season thus far (9.4 PPG), as well as highest rebound (3.6) and assist (2.4) averages. He made 46.7 percent of his shots in seven February contests (six of which Carroll won), while averaging nearly 26 minutes per game (a season-high).
Eight times this season Cook has scored 10 or more points. Twice he has dropped 20 points, including in an 83-57 Saints win over Rocky Mountain College on Feb. 12. Cook has not played like a freshman, oftentimes looking more like a junior or senior making big shots and clutch defensive plays in critical moments, something Cook attributes to a tough high school league in California.
“Playing against guys that are now at all types of Power 5 schools – coming into here I felt prepared for the physicality and crowds because our league had some pretty good crowds and it was always a really fun environment,” Cook said. “That’s what we get here. In games [with big crowds] you just have to embrace the crowds and have fun with it.”
Like his fellow freshman teammate, Long is getting plenty of opportunities to showcase his skillset. Just two weeks ago, Long made his first career collegiate start, doing so against MSU-Northern in the Frontier Conference Tournament semifinals.
Long scored 10 points in a career-high 31 minutes, helping Carroll advance to the championship game.
“This season has been a rollercoaster, so just to see hard work paying off, it was a really good feeling…Beginning of the year, personally, just trying to figure out what my role was. Seeing it all come together, it’s been a rollercoaster, but it’s been a good one,” Long said.
Long is averaging just under 16 minutes played per game this season. In the month of February, however, that number ticked up to 22.4 as he solidified himself as one of Paulson’s go-to players off the bench.
In each of the last three games, Long has played at least 27 minutes, filling the role of a key defender off the bench and a player who can handle the basketball and get downhill to a pull-up jumper or floater.
In seven contests during the month of February, Long averaged 6.9 points per game on 55.9 percent shooting.
“Garrett gives us a shot in the arm when he gets in there,” Paulson said. “He just plays so hard, he’s everywhere. He can rebound for a guard, he hits the floor when he needs to, makes those floaters. He just plays so hard that he’s hard to keep off the floor.”
Long does not mind letting his emotions show a little bit out on the court. After a big shot or clutch defensive play, Long can often be seen clapping his hands or trying to get his teammates fired up. It is a role – as an energy guy – that Long embraces and enjoys.
“I’m the youngest one in my family. My older brother played college basketball and he was always beating up on me and stuff. I just had to figure out some way to get myself going,” Long said. “Even in practice, coach Paulson expects me to bring energy every day and get everyone going…They kinda all expect that of me. I’m the energy guy…I take pride in it and it’s fun.”
Both Cook and Long will be relied upon heavily as Carroll looks to make a return trip to Kansas City following a quarterfinal run last season. The Saints need two wins in the national tournament opening round to make the Round of 16 at the final site.
Last week, Carroll was tabbed the No. 3 seed in the Duer Quadrant and was matched up with No. 14 seed Mount Vernon Nazarene out of Ohio. Carroll has now qualified for seven-straight national tournaments and 16 all-time. The Saints are 19-14 all-time in national tournament contests.
The Cougars, who are 20-10 on the season and finished fourth in the Crossroads League, are making their first tournament appearance since the 2018-19 season and 10th all-time.
First-team All-Conference selection Kyle Kegley paces a roster that features three double digit scorers. Kegley, a 6-foot-10 junior, is averaging 16 points, 9.5 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
Clay Hilliard (78) and Kade Ruegsegger (64) pace the team in made 3-pointers and both average at least 13 points per game.
“Really physical team,” Paulson said of Mount Vernon Nazarene. “They really like to play inside-out, post-up game. They’re big and physical. A lot of size and they’ve got some shooters to complement that. Obviously they're a good team. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t. We played them two years ago in a tournament in Phoenix, so we have some familiarity with them.”
Jevon Knox, the Cougars’ three-time All-American, is no longer on the team. He scored 28 points the last time these two programs met on Dec. 14, 2019, a game that resulted in a 12-point Mount Vernon victory.
Over the last eight games, MVNU has committed to an eight-man rotation. Kegley, Ruegsegger, Eric McLaughlin, Carter Pline and Carter Jones have made up the Cougars’ go-to starting lineup of late, with Hilliard, Camron McKenzie and Gichairo Berika coming off the bench.
“We are gonna have to box them out and rebound,” Cook said. “They are a much bigger team than us, but I think that we’re a lot faster. So if we can get out and go, then I think we’ll be fine.”
If Carroll beats MVNU, the Saints will play the winner of No. 6 seed Jamestown (ND) and No. 11 seed Lewis-Clark State on Saturday with a trip to Kansas City on the line.
Tip off with the Cougars is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., from the PE Center, on Friday. The game can be streamed here.
