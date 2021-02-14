Carroll’s men’s basketball team got pizza on Sunday evening, but is probably more excited about its win over 10th-ranked Providence.
On the back of 27 points from junior Shamrock Campbell, the Saints took down the Argonauts 74-68 and moved to 14-6 on the season and 11-5 in Frontier Conference action.
“The kids bought into the game plan,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “It was to try to get some free throws, be a little more aggressive. We just weren’t that aggressive last night. The kids bought into the game plan, which was just be a little more aggressive getting to the rim.”
Providence drops to 12-2 on the season and can still completely lock up the regular season crown with its next victory. Nevertheless, this remains a win Carroll will hang its hat on after losing its first three games against the Argonauts this season.
With under 12 minutes left in the game on Sunday, freshman Murat Guzelocak pulled down an offensive rebound and found sophomore Dennis Flowers III who buried a 3-pointer. That sequence extended Carroll’s narrow advantage to six points and highlighted just one of the Saints’ 17 offensive rebounds on the evening.
Guzelocak, who finished with five offensive boards, grabbed nine total rebounds, scored four points and notched an assist in a career-high 15 minutes on Sunday.
“Brendan [Temple] and Murat down low banging and getting some o-boards for us was huge,” Paulson said. “Ifeanyi [Okeke], I thought, tapped a couple out with his length and those were big for us as well. We did beat them on the glass and then we got some second chance looks with the offensive rebounds.”
Carroll’s lead, which was made possible by two big 3-pointers off the right hand of Campbell, represented the home team’s first of the game after the Saints failed to lead in the first half.
With Providence making a run and under two minutes remaining on the clock, sophomore Jonny Hillman turned yet another offensive rebound into two of Carroll’s 13 second chance points. All told, Carroll out-rebounded the Argonauts for the second day in a row and turned them over 16 times to generate 16 points off those mistakes.
After getting beat in the free throw department one night ago, the Saints shot 22 free throws on Sunday, making 21 of them. Providence managed seven makes from the charity stripe in just nine attempts.
Campbell and junior Jovan Sljivancanin went a combined 14-for-14 from the free throw line while attempting a combined 28 of Carroll’s 65 field goals on the afternoon. Campbell, who made nine of his field goals, also went 3-for-6 from 3-point range and pulled down three rebounds to go with his 27 points and four assists.
“He was really good...We got him a nice five-minute rest between game time and timeouts, and he came back under 10 [minutes] and was ready to rock and roll,” Paulson said of Campbell. “He had fresh legs and hit the big shots to win it for us.”
Sljivancanin joined Campbell in double figures with 12 points to finish off yet another double-double, while sophomores Ifeanyi Okeke and Brendan Temple each chipped in 10 points. Hillman and Guzelocak combined for 10 points on Sunday, but also did the little things like rebound, play good defense and dive on the floor, that help win games.
Senior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly paced Providence with 17 points and finished just one rebound shy of notching a double-double. Juniors Cap Uzan and Marcus Stephens also found themselves in double figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Overall, Carroll shot 36.9 percent on Sunday and 35.7 percent from 3-point range. Providence went an icy 3-for-13 from behind the arc in the second half, finishing 7-for-23 from that distance. Both teams shot 41 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes, but it was the Saints’ ability to generate turnovers, rebound the basketball and get to the free throw that spelled the difference.
“The guys were just playing really hard on defense and that was the answer,” Paulson said. “I thought the kids just stuck to the game plan and it really worked. We hit some big free throws down the stretch -- 21-of-22 -- and that was kind of the answer right there.”
With the win, Carroll retains a path to win the conference’s regular season title, but it would take Providence losing its last three games and the Saints winning out for them to slide ahead by the equivalent of a half-game.
That journey begins on Saturday for Carroll when the Saints travel to Dillon to take on Montana Western. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
