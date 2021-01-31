HELENA — Brendan Temple converted a go-ahead and-one with 1:14 left in overtime and freshman Guilherme Pedra knocked down a clutch 3-pointer on an assist from Jovan Sljivancanin as Carroll beat Rocky Mountain College 72-67 on the road Sunday.
“We talked about with Jovan in the huddle [that] when he drove it from the top, they were doubling or tripling him,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “He had to be able to kick that out when the time's right...He made the right decision and unselfish play. Then Gui stepped up big as a freshman.”
Able to escape the month of January undefeated having won their last six games, the Saints needed the full 45 minutes to do so against the Battlin’ Bears.
While Temple’s lay-in and free throw gave Carroll the advantage late in overtime, it took great defense from sophomore Jonny Hillman to keep Rocky Mountain’s Nick Hart from scoring, setting up Pedra’s dagger with under 30 seconds left on the clock.
“That was really neat to see our guys execute and not give up, keep fighting and make the plays when it mattered,” Paulson said. “It was exciting.”
In a game that changed hands many different times, the Saints received excellent production from their leading scorers. Trailing at the mid-way point in the second half, junior Shamrock Campbell single-handedly vaulted his team back in front.
At one point, Campbell scored five-straight points for Carroll, while his sequence of taking a charge on defense and knocking down a shot on offense gave the Saints a four point edge with 4:11 left in regulation.
“He was looking for his shot and that was great,” Paulson said of Campbell. “He was really aggressive and wasn’t afraid to take them. We knew he’d hit the ones when it mattered, and he did. He kept us close with those guys when we were trading baskets.”
Campbell ended the night with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, never leaving the game as he directed Carroll’s offense for much of the night. Sljivancanin matched his teammates' seven made fields, adding a game-high 22 points to go along with his seven rebounds.
The Battlin’ Bears were able to out-rebound Carroll for a second-straight night, but the Saints edged their opponent 8-6 on the offensive glass, something they could not say on Saturday.
With their 3-pointers not falling for much of the night, the Saints began a concerted effort to get the ball inside and draw contact. That led to 27 free throws for the purple and gold on Sunday, with Sljivancanin and Hillman combining for 17 of them.
Carroll knocked down 18 shots from the charity stripe, 11 more than Rocky Mountain, in the win.
Temple went 3-for-3 from the free throw line, notching 11 points and shooting 4-for-5 from the field. Sophomore Ifeanyi Okeke chipped in nine points for the Saints, including a high-flying dunk early in the game that gave Carroll a four point lead.
Despite out-shooting and out-rebounding the Saints, Rocky Mountain lost 16 turnovers and just could not string together enough productive possessions. Hart had 15 of his team-high 21 points in the first half as he shot just 1-for-5 from the field in the game’s final 25 minutes.
Redshirt sophomore Sam Vining and Maxim Stephens each broke into double figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively. It was Hart, however, that accounted for seven turnovers and missed a potential go-ahead field goal with less than a minute remaining in overtime.
“Give Rocky credit, they made some nice adjustments,” Paulson said. “Their kids were playing really hard, and they played well, I thought. We had a tough time stopping them.”
With the win, Carroll improves to 11-5 on the season and 8-4 in league play with just six regular season games remaining. Two of those games are against Providence, the team they are chasing in the Frontier Conference standings. Rocky falls to 1-9 on the season and in league play, having lost eight consecutive games.
“The guys were happy, but we’re very tired at the same time,” Paulson said about the win. “We’re ready to hit the road here and get ready for the next one. Got some days to prepare, so that’ll be good to get rested up.”
Carroll is scheduled to be back in action on Saturday against Montana State-Northern in the PE Center. Tip off is currently slated for 5 p.m. Rocky gets Montana Western in Dillon on Saturday with tip off scheduled for 7 p.m.
