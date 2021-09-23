HELENA — On paper, Southern Oregon looks like a good matchup for Carroll. Stopping the pass, and generally keeping opponents off the scoreboard, has been a strength of the Saints’ defense through the season’s first three games.
Wes Nurse’s defense has already forced eight turnovers this fall, including five interceptions, three by safety TJ Abraham.
“I think as a secondary we’ve been playing really, really well,” Abraham said. “Everybody has been making plays when we need to make plays. I think we have some good players out here in Zach [Spiroff], Micah [Ans] and Dawson [Zebarth]. It’s been a lot of fun playing in coach Nurse’s defense.”
Southern Oregon averages just over 40 passing attempts per game, and in Missouri State transfer quarterback Matt Struck, the Raiders have seemingly found their signal-caller moving forward. Struck completes his passes at nearly a 53 percent clip and has already tossed for 714 yards (238 yards per game) and six touchdowns, adding another two scores with his legs. As a team, SOU is a top-20 team in the nation in passing yards per contest at nearly 285 and the team’s 854 total pass yards are a top-25 number in the NAIA.
“He runs the offense well,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said of Struck. “That’s what your quarterback needs to do and he doesn’t seem to put them in bad situations and get behind the chains. Like we tell our quarterbacks, and this quarterback does it pretty well, you need to extend plays and don’t make a bad play worse. We just gotta get after him. Our defensive line is, to me, the best front as a group in the Frontier...It’ll be good to get some pressure on him and make him get off his first read and make him uncomfortable in the pocket.”
The Raiders’ explosive start to the season has resulted in five receivers already over the 100-yard receiving mark. On the other hand, SOU has struggled running the football. On 97 attempts, the Raiders are averaging just 1.6 yards per rush, and in three games, just 51 yards rushing per contest.
At times, however, SOU likes to crank up the tempo offensively, especially when the unit can get a first down or two on a possession.
“The biggest thing is they’ve shown they can be explosive on offense,” Nurse said. “We just gotta do a great job of making sure that they earn every yard they get and make sure they don’t get any made first downs, that’s where their tempo does rev up...We’ve gotta get some reps in practice as far as tempo goes, just getting the call fast and being able to line up quick and understand where our assignment is quickly. We just gotta make sure that we know what we’re doing every time.”
Through three games, Carroll is allowing, on average, just 180 yards through the air. Reigning Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year Kai Quinn was held under 200 yards passing by the Saints’ defense last Saturday, thanks in part to a pair of interceptions by Abraham and Micah Ans. With as much as SOU likes to throw the football, Carroll’s secondary will be tested once again.
“They’re a fast-paced offense,” Abraham said. “They like to throw it around a lot, they like to spread us out a little bit. We have to be ready for the pass. Just [play] sound defense. That’s what it’s going to be about. You’ve just gotta be ready. Gotta have good eyes. Gotta be prepared to go up and get the ball and make a play on the ball and just do your job. That’s what it’s all about, just doing your job and being where you’re supposed to be.”
Save for a solid performance against Montana State Northern two weeks ago, the Raiders’ defense has been leaky. In their other two games, the unit has allowed 42 and 29 points — both losses — and yields nearly 330 yards of offense to opposing teams.
Linebacker Jake Regino — the team’s second-leading tackler from 2019 — has missed the last two games, but Stokes Botelho has stepped up to pace the team with 18 tackles and an interception.
Defensive linemen Tre Holmes and Tua Laolagi round out SOU’s top-three tacklers and have combined for 4.5 sacks and six TFL through a trio of contests.
“They play with a lot of speed on defense,” Carroll offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “Their secondary has a ton of speed and their linebackers can run. I think the strength of their defense is their defensive line. Tre Holmes, that guy has started a lot of football games at Southern Oregon, he’s been a very productive football player. Alejandro Sanchez, the veteran defensive end, he’s a really good football player...You can see the improvement in their defense week-to-week from week one in Billings to last week in Caldwell. They keep improving as a group.”
Carroll is coming off a game in which its offense was shutout, and will enter the weekend averaging just over 300 yards of offense per game. Playing on the road is less than ideal for a potential bounce back outing, especially against an opponent the Saints have never beaten away from Nelson Stadium in Frontier play.
“It’s always different to go away from home,” Abraham said. “You can’t sit down and be comfortable like you like to be at home, so you’ve gotta have the right mindset. We always talk about it being a business trip and that’s what it’s about. We gotta be ready to go down there and play...It’s not about the actual trip itself, it’s about being ready for the game.”
Carroll has not beaten SOU since a 26-20 victory in 2015. Two years ago, the Saints had a golden opportunity to end that drought with a 28-9 lead over the Raiders with 3:50 left in the third quarter in Ashland. SOU rallied back, edging the Saints by a point with the help of a 15-yard touchdown catch from Christian Graney with 44 seconds left to play.
What is usually a 12-plus hour bus ride to Ashland, Oregon, will be shortened to a couple hour plane trip this year. Carroll athletics raised enough money to fly the team through commercial airlines to and from Oregon, as well as the upcoming trip to Idaho to play the Yotes. The opportunity to fly to those out-of-state contests drastically reduces the wear and tear on the team, as Carroll, according to Purcell, is scheduled to do something no other Montana team in the Frontier has done before.
“The Quarterback Club did a great job,” Purcell said. “All that money that was fundraised for that club was to help offset the ticket cost. It gives us a better opportunity to have fresh legs when we get there instead of a 16-hour bus ride down there and a 16-hour bus ride back. It’ll also help us for the College of Idaho game that next weekend. First time a Montana school has ever had to go back-to-back out-of-state in the history of the Frontier Conference, from what I understand. We’re the first and we gotta make sure we get our minds right. It’s a business trip.”
Kick off from Ashland is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT
