WHITEFISH – Shamrock Campbell has been named the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.
Campbell, a senior guard from Spokane, Washington, helped lead the 12th-ranked Carroll men's basketball to two conference victories over Rocky Mountain College and Providence this week.
In those two games, Campbell averaged 25 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He was a combined 18-for-28 from the field and 9-for-13 from the free throw line.
Campbell's 30 points against Providence was a career high.
Campbell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Saints. The senior is shooting 49 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point distance. In nine January games, Campbell averaged 17 points per game on 55.8 percent shooting.
