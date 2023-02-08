HELENA — Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross announced on Wednesday the hiring of Austin Shick as head men's soccer coach.
Shick becomes the second head coach in program history, taking the reins after Doug Mello announced his retirement in December.
"It's a pleasure to welcome Austin Shick to Carroll College," Gross said. "I am very excited about Austin's vision for our men's soccer program and the culture he wants to create."
"Austin is very student-centered, highly motivated, and has experiences in higher education that extend beyond athletics. There is no question that Austin will embrace our Model of Excellence in all that he does."
Shick, originally from Nevada, played collegiately at South West Oregon Community College and Linn-Benton Community College from 2008-2010.
He then went on to Oregon State University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Management, and recently received his master's degree in Exercise Science from the University of Chicago - Concordia.
Shick spent several years playing semi-professional indoor soccer before joining the ranks as a soccer coach.
"I am incredibly honored to be named the head coach for Carroll College men's soccer." Shick said. "I am looking forward to being a Fighting Saint, and promoting excellence both on and off the field. I am eager to build connections within the Helena community and help this program reach new heights."
"The current squad is young and full of energy, and I am excited to push them to their full potential. I want to thank Athletic Director Gross and the hiring committee for having the faith in me to be part of this historic institution."
Most recently, Shick served one season as an assistant coach at Southern Oregon University. He helped guide the Raiders to wins over three nationally ranked teams, and a Cascade Collegiate Conference semi-final appearance.
Shick also directed recruitment efforts and led fundraising efforts resulting in tremendous gains from the previous season.
Prior to Southern Oregon, Shick spent one season as the head coach at Sierra Nevada University in Incline Village, Nevada. In one year under Shick's leadership, the Eagles finished third place in their conference, the highest finish in program history.
His team set program records for goals scored (31) and goal scorers (12). His 2021 team reduced goal differential by 23 from the previous year. Sierra Nevada University made the decision to drop athletics programming later that year, bringing his tenure to an untimely end.
Shick started his coaching career in 2016 as the head coach at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon.
Under his direction, BMCC went from being statistically the worst program in the nation to a conference title in just four years. His 2021 team broke every program record; goals scored, goals against, assists, overall record, assists, and team GPA, as well as allowing the fewest goals in the nation that year (three goals against).
Beyond his coaching experience, Shick has also served as a student-life coordinator and club sports coordinator at previous institutions.
Off of the pitch, Shick enjoys a bevy of outdoor sports and activities, including skiing, mountain biking, hiking, and fishing. He is currently in the process of relocating to Helena, and will officially start on Monday.
