HELENA — Six games into the Frontier Conference football regular-season, Rocky Mountain College is the class of the league. At 5-1, the Battlin’ Bears are a game clear of Montana Western and College Idaho and two games clear of three other teams, including Carroll.
With just four games left to be played, and coming off an open week, Saturday is an opportunity for Carroll to shake the conference standings up as they travel to Billings to face Rocky Mountain.
“I think we’re feeling very healthy right now,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. “I think we understand the game plan and the schemes...I think we got better at some different things we looked at internally, and some tendencies-breakers to help keep us on-balance and keep them off-balance...Guys are jacked up. You get a couple weeks to prepare and it’s good to get back to a game. To look forward to something on the weekend, and looking forward to an opportunity because there’s only three left after this one.”
Carroll has won three-straight against the Battlin’ Bears, last losing to them in 2018. That includes a 14-12 win in Billings in the spring. So far, however, Rocky Mountain has not looked like that version of themselves.
Five times Rocky Mountain’s offense has scored 30-plus points, and in no games this season have the Battlin’ Bears scored less than 29 points. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Nate Dick is a big reason why their offense is averaging better than 415 yards per game, including over 250 yards through the air.
The University of Montana transfer has picked up over 1,500 yards passing and 13 touchdowns. More than that, Dick has displayed an ability to run the football, accounting for 438 yards on the ground and another four scores with his legs.
“Nate Dick presents a plethora of challenges because he can run, he’s mobile, he’s got a good arm on him and he’s surrounded by some really good wide receivers,” Carroll defensive back Rex Irby said. “We’ve just been talking about tackling in space, keeping him contained in the pocket, making him throw from the pocket and not letting him use his ability to run the ball. Gotta make sure our boys up front keep him in the pocket and the guys on the back-end will do what we’ve been doing all year.”
Six Rocky Mountain pass-catchers have at least 100 yards this season, and four different rushers have done the same on the ground.
Lucas Overton and Trae Henry pace the receiving corps with a combined 646 yards and six touchdowns.
For Carroll’s defense, however, confidence has been building all season, culminating in a shutout of Montana State Northern two weeks ago.
“I feel like we’re confident, but in a good way,” Irby said. “We’re not over-confident, we know we just have to go out there and do our job. Just play for each other, like we’ve been doing all year. I think our confidence comes from knowing that the guys next to us are all gonna do their job. I think we’re gonna be successful on Saturday because of that.”
Carroll’s defense is giving up just 293 total yards per game. That includes less than 195 through the air. Carroll defensive backs have picked off opposing quarterbacks 10 times this season, with Irby and safety TJ Abraham combining for six of those.
“Changing up looks so the quarterbacks don’t really get a feel for what you’re doing. Then it’s just doing your job,” Irby said about the secret to getting interceptions. “You gotta count on guys around you to do their job, which will allow you to do your job, which then allows you to make plays...Hopefully they throw it my way some more and I’m doing my job.”
Saints defensive coordinator Wes Nurse said the open week allowed his defense to get back to the fundamentals, and that he would like to see his unit be assignment-sound on Saturday.
Through six games, the strength of Carroll’s defense has centered around the defensive line. Garrett Kocab and Garrett Worden have combined for 8.5 sacks and 13.5 TFL, while Irby paces the roster with 47 tackles, including 5.5 TFL.
“It’s always a confidence [boost] when you do well in the last game you played,” Nurse said. “The biggest thing, though, every game is brand new, every challenge is different. This is the No. 1 team in the league right now, so we’ve gotta do an excellent job of going into their house and making sure we do what we need to do to take care of stuff.”
Offensively, Carroll is coming off a single-game season-high in points (34) and yardage (420). Freshman quarterback Jack Prka is in-line to make his fourth-straight start on Saturday after throwing for six touchdowns and 620 yards in his first three games.
Running back Duncan Kraft is coming off a single-game career-best 155 rushing yards against Northern in a game where he averaged 8.2 yards per carry. It was also Kraft’s third 100-plus yard performance of the season.
As a whole, Carroll’s offense has been solid, averaging better than 330 yards per game. It has struggled at times, however, with the Saints scoring just a shade less than 26 points per game.
“Our big emphasis is, let’s not do more things, let’s do what we do faster,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “Let’s do what we do better and be more comfortable with it. Jack has done some good things, but we’ve also left some opportunities out there as an offense.”
Carroll is still searching for a fast start offensively, something that has not come to fruition over the last handful of games. That might be a tough task this week, too, against a defense that has forced 12 turnovers in its last three games, including six last time out against Eastern Oregon.
“[Rocky Mountain] is a young defense at a lot of spots, but they’re doing an outstanding job of turning other teams over...That’s an impressive number and they do a great job of attacking the ball when it’s in the air and punching and tearing at it,” Pfannenstiel said. “You can’t score points on offense if you don’t have the football, so ball security has been a big emphasis, not just when we’re carrying it, but with how we run our routes and how the quarterback delivers the football.”
Rocky Mountain’s leading tackler is linebacker Nolan McCafferty, but the strength resides in the Battlin’ Bears’ defensive line. Alex Bush -- a transfer from Texas Christian University -- and Ethan Hurst have combined for 9.5 sacks and 19 TFL. Junior Wes Moeai has also added a half-sack and nine TFL.
Both Carroll and Rocky Mountain will enter Saturday on multi-game win streaks. The Battlin’ Bears are ranked No. 16 in the NAIA coaches’ top-25 poll and are looking for their sixth win in seven tries overall. Carroll is looking to get over .500 for the first time this season, something it could do with a victory.
“They deserve to be No. 1 [in the conference] right now,” Purcell said of Rocky Mountain. “They’re just playing good football over there. They’ve really turned that program and got it on the uptick. It’s going to be a great contest. It’s going to be four quarters of football...Whoever has the ball last will have an opportunity to either secure it or they need to go down and score. I expect a game like that. Every time we go down there it’s a battle.”
Kick off from Herb Klindt Field in Billings is scheduled for 1 p.m.
