HELENA — Saturday’s intrasquad game marks the end of another spring season for Carroll’s football team.

Slated to begin at 9 a.m. inside Nelson Stadium, the scrimmage will feature heavily those players not currently on the two-deep, but rather those that just finished up redshirt seasons or are new to the roster.

It’s one last chance before the fall for younger players to set themselves apart and impress the coaching staff.

“Fast football,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said, referring to what he wants to see Saturday. “Guys out there playing fast at all levels, whether you’re with the purple group or one of the [young guys] with the silver group…

“Just showing improvement. If you’re playing fast, then you understand the offense or defense and you can really showcase your talent.”

There’s no set number of plays that’ll be run and each team (first-, second-, third- and fourth-team corresponding to a player’s position on the depth chart), on both sides of the ball, will get its chance to shine.

Running backs like Cormac Benn and Max Lehman, who are behind returners Duncan Kraft and Baxter Tuggle, are slated to get opportunities behind the first- and second-team offensive lines.

Benn introduced himself to Saints fans last year, scoring his first collegiate touchdown against Southern Oregon on homecoming.

Lehman, who is entering his redshirt sophomore season, has “really come on this spring” according to Purcell, and taken strides in understanding the offense and in pass protection.

At quarterback, players like rising redshirt junior Quinn Stamps and Billings West grad Isaiah Claunch will likely see a bunch of reps on Saturday, spelling presumed starter Jack Prka.

Purcell said Stamps, a College of the Canyons transfer who was primarily Carroll’s third-string quarterback last season, is anticipating his throws better and pairing that skillset with a naturally talented arm.

Claunch, a standout for the Golden Bears who didn’t see any playing as a true freshman and dealt with an injury, has the ability to “get himself out of situations” and extend plays with his legs, something those in attendance may see on Saturday.

Purcell said that the game is beginning to slow down for those two and that it’s time their talents begin showing up in game-like situations.

“Sometime [Saturday], I need Claunch to take off and run for 15 yards to get a first down to keep a drive alive,” Purcell said. “I need Stamps to scramble around or make that big-time throw, or throw it out of bounds and not take a sack.”

“Things like that are huge for an offense to keep on track.”

Chase Coyle and Slade Schuster will also likely see reps under center on Saturday.

Defensively, Saturday will be the first true game-like reps for a unit with holes to fill at nose tackle and linebacker.

Gunner Giulio, a rising sophomore out of Coeur d’Alene High School, and Ben Held (Great Falls High School) are a couple younger linebackers to keep an eye on.

Saturday’s spring game is open to the public and admission is free.