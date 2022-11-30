HELENA – In the first conference game of the season for either team, the Montana Western Bulldogs travel to play the No. 23 Carroll Fighting Saints on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Western is 5-5 to start the season and is coming off of two losses at the Sam Milanovich Classic in Dickinson, ND this past weekend. The Bulldogs lost to Dickinson State, 81-71, a team they beat earlier in the month. The next day, Western lost to Dakota State University, 82-68.
Carroll has played half as many games as Western and is 4-1 so far. The Saints opened the year ranked No. 16 but dropped to No. 23 in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll after going 1-1 at the Small College Classic in Aberdeen, SD. Carroll lost 72-54 to Morningside University (Iowa) on Nov. 18, followed by a victory over Dakota Wesleyan University, 78-71, on the next day.
The one common opponent between Western and Carroll is Dickinson State. The Bulldogs have played DSU twice, winning a close one-point game in their first matchup and losing by 10 last Friday. Carroll travelled to DSU on Nov. 6 and earned a win, 70-59.
Three-point shooting has played an important role in Western’s offensive attack this season. The Bulldogs are shooting 37.6% from behind the arc (44th) and are averaging 9.8 three-pointers per game (32nd). Guard Michael Haverfield is 16-25 (64%) from deep this year, with Ky Kouba shooting 50%.
Carroll has been the best team in the NAIA at defending the three-pointer this season, with opposing teams shooting 20.9% from deep. The Saints’ defense as a whole has smothered opponents to start the year, allowing just 59.2 points per game (seventh).
Both Western and Carroll have limited turnovers on the offensive end of the floor. Carroll averages 10.4 turnovers per game (20th) and Western is not far behind with 11.3 turnovers per game (33rd).
Four players average double-digit scoring for the Bulldogs. Guard Jamal Stephenson leads the way with 13 points per game. Brenton Woods adds 11 points per game along with 4.4 assists.
The Saints are led by two scorers averaging over 15 points per game. The backcourt tandem of Andrew Cook (15.8 ppg) and Jonny Hillman (15 ppg) have been a huge part of the Carroll offense. Cook and Hillman also both average five rebounds per game.
After Western and Carroll open up conference play against each other, both teams will have another Frontier matchup this weekend before a break from conference games until January. Western hosts Montana Tech and Carroll travels to Montana State-Northern, both games on Saturday at 4 p.m.
