HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team is 12-0. The Saints are off to their best start under head coach Kurt Paulson and have won the most consecutive games to begin a season since Carroll went 15-0 to open 2017-18.
Nearly everyone returned from last year’s quarterfinal team, including four starters. Jovan Sljivancanin, thus far, has filled the role of Frontier Conference preseason Player of the Year, while Shamrock Campbell continues to be the steady hand as Carroll’s veteran point guard.
What has seemingly changed – or improved – from the last two seasons is the production Carroll is getting from its big men. Through 12 games, both Ifeanyi Okeke and Brendan Temple are averaging 10 points per game – career-highs – and better than five rebounds per contest.
“They both came in as skinny freshmen a couple years ago, and now they’re men,” Paulson said. “They’re both averaging double figures…That’s a big one-two punch out of those forwards. They’re really skilled players. They’re long and they’ve got a great feel. They’re not your traditional forwards but we like them. We recruited them because we saw their potential and they’re living up to their potential as juniors.”
Four times this year Okeke and Temple have both scored 10 or more points in the same game, and individually, have broken into double figures on seven occasions.
Being in the starting lineup is nothing new for Okeke or Temple. Coming into this season, Okeke had started 19 career games, with Temple filling the five spot in the lineup 46 times. This year, both have started all 12 games – with Okeke at the four and Temple at the five.
“We’ve been playing with each other for the past two and a half years now,” Okeke said. “Chemistry is at an all-time high. That’s really it. We’ve just been building chemistry and it’s just really starting to show now.”
Both can patrol the low-block area, set ball screens for guards and rebound the basketball. Okeke brings more athleticism defensively and can guard nearly any position on the court if asked. Okeke has also been the better passer this season, racking up 31 assists (2.6 per game), while registering 10 blocks and shooting 46.3 percent from the field.
A season ago, Okeke made six starts early in the year, but filled the sixth man role down the stretch. He did it so well that the Frontier named him co-sixth man of the year after he averaged 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
“This year he earned a starting spot and he’s playing a lot of minutes,” Paulson said of Okeke. “He just keeps improving. I’m really happy about his decision-making this year. He’s turning it over less, his assists are way up. He’s very unselfish, he always finds the open man. The guys love playing with him, and then not to mention his acrobatic dunks that the crowds in the PE Center really love. They’ve come to enjoy watching him streak up and down the floor.”
Paulson described Okeke as a “shot in the arm” off the bench last year, but said he has provided a “great burst” to the starting lineup this season.
Okeke notched a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds against Oklahoma City University on Nov. 12. He scored a season-best 18 points in a tightly contested game against Eastern Oregon, and more recently, totaled 16 points and seven rebounds in a come-from-behind win against Montana Western.
“We’ve had him guard point guards, we’ve had him guard centers. He took [Jalen] Hodges at Western in the second half and did a great job,” Paulson said. “Offensively, he’s very capable of breaking out for double figures, 16 on Saturday. If we didn’t have him get us those, we wouldn’t have won that game.”
Okeke played the five when Carroll employed its smaller lineup to match-up better with Western in the second half of last week’s contest. Paulson made it Okeke’s responsibility to shut down the Bulldogs’ best player and he did that well, holding Jalen Hodges to just six points while playing all 20 minutes to close the game and propel the Saints to a 10-point win.
Temple described Okeke as a “beast.” With as good as his teammate in the paint has been this season, Temple has matched his output. Twice this year Temple has established new career-bests for single-game scoring, dropping 17 points on 8-for-8 shooting against Our Lady of the Lake and following that up with 18 points in an overtime victory at Bushnell.
Those two performances were the middle games in a four-game stretch where Temple scored 10-plus points each night. During that week-long run in late-November, Temple shot 73.5 percent from the field and averaged nearly 15 points per game.
His 10 points and 5.3 rebounds per game are currently career-bests for the 6-foot-8 junior from Castle Rock, Colorado.
“He’s got a great feel for the game and awareness on the court,” Paulson said of Temple. “He does all the dirty work and he’s huge on the offensive glass. He’ll come up with a huge weak-side rebound late in the game and get a put-back for us. Those are the kinda big plays we can count on from Brendan.”
On many occasions Temple has stayed after practice – oftentimes with teammate Murat Guzelocak – to work on post moves and fundamentals. They are not long post-practice sessions, but over time the extra reps have begun to make an impact when combined with work Temple completed in the off-season.
“This summer I got stronger, a little faster, and got leaner,” Temple said. “This year, coach has really been working on me, focusing on getting deep seals in the post and making my job a little easier.”
Some time right before his aforementioned string of high-scoring games, Temple had a conversation with Carroll Hall of Famer and former men’s basketball coach Gary Turcott.
“He just told me that I could be a very good player here and that I just gotta keep working every day and listen to what they’re saying because they know what they’re talking about,” Temple said.”
Carroll has turned to Temple an increased amount this season. He has attempted 79 field goals through 12 games and is averaging nearly one field goal attempt more per game than last season. Temple is converting those field goals at a 59.5 percent clip and said his uptick in touches makes it feel like the team trusts him more.
Already this season, fans have seen a variety of post moves from Temple, some that require the ability for him to finish at the rim with his left hand.
“I think I can go both ways, right, left and be equally as tough both ways…I’m trusting [my left hand] more than the right, right now…[Foot work is] everything,” Temple said. “I might not be the strongest guy, but being crafty around the paint, drawing fouls and just being different, is huge.”
Carroll, on average, is getting more than 11 rebounds per game from Okeke and Temple. The pair has combined for 46 offensive rebounds, as well, helping the Saints hold a plus-5.4 advantage over their opponents in the category and a plus-11.3 edge in total rebounding.
Having legitimate scoring threats inside has, according to Paulson, taken some of the pressure off Carroll’s guards to consistently carry the scoring load. Defensively, with both Okeke and Temple in the starting lineup, opposing teams have to deal with more length from the jump and throughout the game. It can also create mismatch opportunities against teams that do not have size to match.
The play of Carroll’s big men – when pieced with everything – has helped the Saints maintain an unblemished record into mid-December. Carroll is ranked No. 4 in the NAIA after starting the season at No. 10 and is already off to a 2-0 start in conference play.
“It’s a great feeling,” Temple said. “It’s exactly where we wanna be and where we thought we would be.”
“It is [a good feeling], but just kinda on to the next,” Paulson said. “Can’t really dwell on the ones that you just played and won, you gotta keep looking ahead. We’re just trying to focus on the next one, and the next [game] we’ve got is a big one. Not dwelling on the successes but enjoying the group, and they enjoy playing with each other.”
Carroll is scheduled to play Arizona Christian University on Friday. The game is part of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Arizona. Arizona Christian is currently ranked No. 6 in the NAIA with a new poll set to release two days before the match-up.
The contest is also a rematch of last season’s NAIA opening site game in Lewiston, Idaho. Carroll beat Arizona Christian 83-79 to advance to the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16.
