HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team took care of business over the last two weeks, winning five-straight after falling to Rocky Mountain College for the second time this season on Jan. 27.
That winning streak, which culminated in a 10-point victory over those same Battlin’ Bears on Saturday, has helped set up Thursday’s all-important regular-season finale in Great Falls.
“Over the last few weeks, we’ve talked about how our fate is in our own hands,” Carroll senior Christine Denny said. “We knew that we had to be really locked in to what coach was telling us we had to do in order to go on the road and get that big win…We had talked about how each game mattered. We couldn’t look ahead to Rocky until we beat Tech. Each of those games were building on each other and now it’s given us the opportunity for a big game on Thursday.”
Carroll’s most recent win, combined with a Providence victory, forced a three-way tie atop the Frontier Conference women’s standings. Carroll, Rocky and the Argos are all 11-3 heading into a slate of games that sends the Saints to play Providence on the road and Montana Western to play Rocky in Billings.
There are a slew of different possible outcomes, but for the Saints, things are pretty simple. Win and claim at least a share of the Frontier regular-season title.
“It’s important for us to play a great game at Providence and secure a win, No. 1, because it would guarantee a bye [in the league tournament], and No. 2, because it would be at least a share of the Frontier Conference title no matter what Rocky does,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “That would be three-straight for this program and that’s huge.”
Carroll’s seniors have been part of three regular-season championships in their Saints careers. That includes back-to-back trophies, putting this group of “super” seniors, a class that exercised its extra COVID year to return this season, one win away from its third-straight regular-season title and fourth overall.
“I think it would mean the world to us,” Denny said. “There’s a reason we all came back…We’re just really excited for the opportunity to go on the road and prove ourselves and have a chance to win that third-straight [title].”
Sayers said her team is looking at Thursday as another opportunity to continue playing its best basketball. It took a solid defensive effort – one that included playing a lot of zone – to beat Rocky last week and hold the Battlin’ Bears to just 45 points in the process. Carroll was relentless on the boards in the win, holding a plus-10 edge in the offensive rebounding department and converting 18 such boards into 22 second-chance points.
Sayers also said the coaching staff has added some new stuff, but stuff these players have run before, to the team’s offensive package in an effort to switch things up a bit as the Saints face conference opponents for a third team this season.
Just like against Rocky last week, Carroll, on Thursday, is looking to do something it hasn’t been able to accomplish this season. The Saints fell to Providence 62-59 on Jan. 13 in Great Falls, the only road meeting for Carroll so far this season against the Argos.
Denny said it is going to take locking in on Providence’s best players for the Saints to get a win on Thursday.
Emilee Maldonado and Parker Esary – Providence’s leading scorers – each eclipsed the 2,000-point plateau earlier this season. It is rare, and perhaps unprecedented, for a team to have two, 2,000-point career scorers at the same time. Maldonado is also the first, first-team All-American in program history, while Esary became the program’s first four-year All-American last season.
The duo combined for 30 points last time Providence hosted Carroll and will enter Thursday each averaging north of 15 points per game
Carroll counters with the ninth-best scoring defense in the NAIA, allowing just 53.5 points per game. The Saints are also top-10 nationally in rebound margin (plus-11.2) and pace the NAIA in fewest opponent rebounds allowed per game (24.0).
Dani Wagner (14.6), Jamie Pickens (12.9) and Denny (10.3) are all averaging double figures for the Saints. Pickens has logged two double-doubles in her last three games, and scored a season-high 23 points earlier this month in a win over Western.
Carroll tied the season series against Providence with a 15-point win on Jan. 29. Pickens led the charge with 13 points in that game and the Saints held Maldonado to just nine points in the victory.
The Saints could claim the No. 1 seed in the league tournament or fall as low as the No. 3 seed, depending on what happens Thursday. A win guarantees Carroll at least the No. 2 seed, something that would give the Saints a first-round bye and home court advantage in the second round.
“We’d get the first-round bye if we get that No. 2 seed, so obviously that would be nice, and additionally the home court advantage,” Denny said. “Last Thursday the PE Center was rocking and it was so much fun to play in here. Hopefully we’ll get a couple more home games out of it.”
No matter how you slice it, there is much at stake for Carroll on Thursday. With all the success and experience this team, and particularly this senior class, has, the Saints are uniquely qualified to handle the pressures of a game that means so much.
“This is a team that’s played in a lot of those games, and the last two years, came out on top,” Sayers said. “Whether it was a Frontier Conference Tournament championship or a regular-season championship, they’ve been right in the mix the last four years. I do feel confident with this group. They understand what’s at stake. We’re really not looking at what it means if you don’t win it, we’re looking at what we need to do to win it.”
Tip off from Great Falls is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.