HELENA — The Carroll-Southern Oregon series, at least over the last three years, has been the epitome of Frontier Conference football.
Just three points or less separated winners from losers in each of the last three matchups.
Last season, Carroll handed a 33-14 fourth-quarter advantage back to SOU, losing 34-33 before needing overtime to down the Raiders at home later that year.
For Carroll, Saturday’s contest will be the team’s first inside Nelson Stadium in four weeks. Two road games and an open date kept the Saints away from their friendly confines, where they sport an 11-2 record under head coach Troy Purcell, for the last 28 days.
Four out of the next five games are at home for the purple and gold.
“Nelson Stadium is very hard to play in for opposing teams,” Purcell said. “Home field advantage. Any time you’re playing at home in the Frontier – a lot of those trips are a long way and the focus and the preparation to get here and play well is just hard when you’re on the road.”
SOU is 23-11 when facing unranked opponents on the road since joining the Frontier in 2012.
Saturday doesn’t appear that it will stray far from the close outcomes fans have grown accustomed to seeing between these two teams.
“I get more excited for it. I think these close games are super fun,” Carroll defensive end Garrett Worden said. “It’s just good football, there’s a lot of respect between both teams. Those last two games have been very close.”
“First game last year sucked, but that second one was great, that was a good one at home.”
The Raiders, while forced to play their back-up quarterback Blake Asciutto, rank third in the Frontier in points (30) and yards (394) per game.
A non-existent rushing attack a year ago now ranks sixth in the NAIA in yards per carry (5.5) behind an offensive line that has allowed just one sack in the first three games.
“They are a very high-production, very well-coached offense,” Worden said. “Their offensive line is very good, probably one of the better ones we’ll face this year. It’ll be a good game.”
“We’re really trying hard this week to come out that first play and play like we have [in our] second halves. We have a hard time coming out and playing our best football, so that’s what we’re trying to do this week.”
Carroll’s defense did not give up a point in the second half of last weekend’s win over Eastern Oregon and has allowed just 14 second-half points through the first trio of games. That’s in stark contrast to the 39 points scored on the Saints’ defense in the first half of those contests, 36 of which have come in the last two games.
“We played a completely different game in the second half [against EOU], and that’s how we should play every game,” Worden said.
In relief of Missouri State transfer Matt Struck, who was injured in the second quarter of the season-opener against Rocky Mountain College, Asciutto has performed well.
He paces the Frontier in passing touchdowns (7) and ranks second in yards (622). The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Asciutto started the second game between these two programs last season and finished 18-for-38 for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Christian Graney (14 receptions, 160 yards, 2 TDs), Adrik Lamar (10 receptions, 200 yards, 1 TD), Ben Graziani (8 receptions, 85 yards, 2 TDs) and Bryce Goggin (7 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD) are all go-to targets for Asciutto.
It was Goggin who lit Carroll up on both occasions in 2021. His 12-yard touchdown grab with under a minute left was the difference in Ashland, while his 131-yard, two-touchdown day almost single-handedly kept SOU in the game in Helena.
He’s the kind of player Carroll has to be aware of every down, attention other receivers could use to their advantage.
Senior linebacker Jake Regino, after missing the final nine games of 2021, is healthy and leading SOU’s defense in tackles. He is fresh off a career-best 15-tackle effort against College of Idaho and helps replace one of the four top tacklers the Raiders lost following last season.
This is a defense that sacked Carroll quarterback Jack Prka six times a year ago. Tua Laolagi and Tre Holmes no longer man SOU’s defensive front, but Portland State transfer and the Raiders’ leading sack and TFL man from 2021, Alejandro Sanchez, is back.
Junior defensive back Cente Borja currently paces the team with two sacks.
Cornerback Stokes Botelho is also back for his senior season. He picked off five passes, including one in SOU’s loss to Carroll, last season and has already logged three pass break-ups in three games this year.
Botelho is dangerous in the return game, as well, having returned a kick off 95 yards for a touchdown against College of Idaho. He also logged a 35-yard punt return two games ago against MSU-Northern and is a big reason why SOU sports the best kick (30.6-yard average) and punt (18.8-yard average) return numbers in the conference.
Carroll is still looking for consistency on offense.
The unit was anything but last weekend in La Grande with three early turnovers and 10 first-half points.
The Saints were able to turn a third-quarter interception into points, and piece together a late-game, game-winning drive to escape with a victory.
“Offensively, we just can’t turn the ball over,” Purcell said. “You can’t have three interceptions, one fumble and go out on downs on 4th and 1. You can’t win games like that. We were very fortunate to get away with one last week.”
A rough day through the air, Carroll seemingly rediscovered its ability to run the football, racking up 270 yards on the ground against EOU.
That was more rushing yards than Carroll had amassed total yards in each of the first two games of the season. Carroll entered that game averaging 61 yards rushing.
“We’ve got a bunch of big, nasty dudes up front,” Carroll right guard Conor Quick said. “Just being able to execute our run game in that game – it definitely got us going drive-after-drive. I think that’s what helped us pull the win out in the end – being to establish that run game.”
Matthew Burgess and Duncan Kraft were both over 100 yards last weekend, propelling Carroll to its highest yard total (383) of the season.
“I think Carroll’s offensive identity is really tied into the run game and the o-line,” Kraft said. “If the o-line is doing well, our team is gonna do well.”
“It’s really nice to be able to kinda lean back on the run game and be confident in it.”
With some confidence and momentum back on their side, Carroll’s offensive line and running backs face a favorable matchup in SOU, a team that allows, on average, 192.3 rushing yards per game.
“Having that self-confidence of, like, ‘we’ve done this before, so we know we can run the ball.’ It definitely helps going into [this] game, just having that confidence in the back of your mind, like, ‘hey we’ve done it before, we can do it again,’” Quick said.
Expect to see a lot of Kraft and Baxter Tuggle, and if he’s healthy, Burgess, on Saturday.
With Carroll’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for Saturday morning, kick off between the Saints and SOU was bumped back to 2 p.m.
With a win, Carroll would improve to 3-1 for the first time in a full season under Purcell. The Saints were 3-1 during the regular season of the shortened 2021 spring campaign.
