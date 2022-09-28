HELENA — Three years ago, nearly to the day, Carroll linebacker Cameron Pruitt and College of Idaho quarterback Andy Peters clashed under Idaho’s Friday night lights.
Pruitt, a linebacker and wide receiver for Boise’s Borah High School, and Peters, Timberline High’s signal-caller, came together at the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt.
Peters got the better of Pruitt in the moment, but Borah went on to kick a game-winning field goal for a 30-28 triumph.
Peters, the 2019 5A Southern Idaho Conference Offensive Player of the Year, walked on at Boise State the next fall while Pruitt made the eight-hour trek north and east to Helena and Carroll College.
On Saturday, when the Yotes meet the Saints inside Nelson Stadium, it’ll be something of a rematch for the two Boise boys.
“I’ve known him pretty well,” Pruitt said of Peters. “He lived with my buddy at Boise State when he was there. I hung out with him quite a bit.”
“He’s a good athlete, he’s a good player. He loves to throw the ball, he can sling it pretty good and he’s a very smart football player. It’ll be a good challenge for us, but we’ll come prepared.”
For Pruitt, who’s former high school teammates Jacob Batubenga, Payton Hunter and Joe Metzger play for C of I, Saturday will be another opportunity for bragging rights.
Carroll has won the last three meetings with the Yotes, meaning Pruitt has yet to lose to C of I in his collegiate career.
“It’s pretty special,” Pruitt said. “I think it’s pretty cool beating those guys, especially with them being such a talented team like they are. Knowing a couple guys on the team – I know Jacob Batubenga pretty well. It’s nice to kinda clash against some old teammates.”
Twenty-one Saints are from Idaho, according to Carroll’s online roster, including team captains Jack Prka, Rex Irby and Andrew Carter.
C of I and Carroll recruit the state well, causing matchups like Saturday’s carry a bit of extra meaning for some Idaho natives.
Plus, it always seems like the Saints and Yotes play influential games as both programs are mainstays atop the Frontier Conference standings.
Each of the last two seasons, Carroll has knocked C of I out of an opportunity for outright league championships and trips to the NAIA playoffs with victories in the season finale.
“[Beating them] means a lot, because I know how hard those Idaho guys work and how physical they are and what great football players they are,” Pruitt said. “There’s a lot of great football players here in Montana, too.”
“It’s a great clash, it’s a great matchup.”
Pruitt, behind two fifth-year seniors, has found a way to make an impact this season.
He hasn’t played a ton at Carroll’s outside linebacker, or “STUD” position, but he’s been credited with two fumble recoveries and a tackle for loss the last two games.
At one point this season, Pruitt had played four snaps of defense and recovered two fumbles.
“Something that we talk about here that Cam Pruitt is the epitome of is that you create your own luck,” Carroll defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow said.
“You see Cam catching tipped balls in practice and everyone thinks the kid is lucky because he ends up with the ball in his hands, but the unsung thing is how much that kid pursues to the football.”
Pruitt returned a 40-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown against MSU-Northern last season.
Two weeks ago, against Eastern Oregon, Pruitt thought he had another scoop and score before he was caught at the end of a 47-yard return at the Mountaineers’ 33.
“I thought I was going to score,” Pruitt said with a smile on his face. “The next thing I knew, there was a guy right next to me. I probably should have cut back.”
Last Saturday, Pruitt jumped on a fumble caused by defensive back Zach Spiroff. Carroll would kick a field goal on the ensuing offensive possession to go up 13-0 in an eventual 26-14 victory.
“On the play where he recovered the fumble on Saturday, he was a blitzer, so he was four yards in the backfield,” Bandelow said. “The ball was thrown, and when Zach popped that ball out, Cam was the first one [there] because he ran the hardest to the football and jumped on it…
“Every time we put him out there good things happen.”
Carroll will need its defense to create turnovers Saturday if the No. 24-ranked Saints hope to control the Yotes’ powerful offense (460.8 yards per game) and knock off No. 11 and undefeated C of I.
A win would move Carroll into a tie for first place in the Frontier standings.
“I think [a win would] mean a lot,” Pruitt said. “It’d kinda give us that little boost that we need to finish out the season really strong. I think this would be a really big win for us, especially for our goal that we want to accomplish at the end [of the season].”
Pruitt said his favorite part of playing defense is hitting other people. Expect him to make the most of any opportunity for a do-over hit on an old high school foe in Peters.
“That’s the goal,” Pruitt said. “I’ll try to get one.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.