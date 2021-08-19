HELENA — The recent nip in the air is a fitting reminder that a fall football season is right around the corner. It is now less than 10 days before Carroll kicks off its 2021 campaign, having already completed two weeks of fall camp and a preseason scrimmage.
“It’s exciting, it’s fun to get to game week,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Next week school is going to open up and get ramped up and there will be a little bit of distraction from our normal routine, but it will be good to get them into school. That’s why they’re here, is to get that degree. Just gotta keep them focused up. There’s going to be a lot of stuff going on, especially for the freshmen, their heads will be spinning.”
Carroll has switched over to evening practices of late, but after its second and final preseason scrimmage on Saturday, will enter game week preparations ahead of the season-opener against Montana Western.
The Saints repped a handful of Western’s play on Thursday and will continue ramping that up with what is left of fall camp.
A week after its initial scrimmage of the fall, Carroll plans to welcome referees to Saturday’s action in what will be a more situation-based and special teams minded scrimmage.
“Special teams operations, getting guys on and off the sideline. Different personnel groups, making sure we’re getting people on and off the sidelines. Just different situations,” Purcell said. “All the situations that could occur in a game that you need to keep reviewing. We’ll have refs here for the first time to make sure we’re clean on not being off-sides and pre-snap penalties.”
Purcell said many of the first team players will participate on Saturday, but only on a limited number of reps without much live tackling. It is all in an effort to keep the team as healthy as possible ahead of the trip to Dillon.
“Make sure they’re in shape, but get them to Saturday and make sure they’re ready to play,” Purcell said of his first and second team players. “Depth is always a factor on every football team and it certainly is on ours.”
Much of the scrimmage will be about fine-tuning little things, according to Purcell. It will also be another opportunity for the coaching staff to assess the two-deep and get a better idea of who could make the travel party for the season-opener.
Fans are encouraged to attend the scrimmage and activities will get underway about 9:30 a.m.
