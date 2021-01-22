HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team would continue its rise up the Frontier Conference standings with two wins over Montana Tech this weekend in the PE Center. A week after overtaking Montana Western for third place in the league, the Saints sit at 4-4 in Frontier play.
Tech is directly ahead at 6-3 in conference games after beating Montana State-Northern 71-69 in overtime last week.
“They’re playing well this year,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said of the Orediggers. “They have a lot of experience. They got a big overtime win up at Northern. Won one, lost one last last weekend, but they’ve been playing well. They’re a load. They have some really good athleticism and got some big guys. I like their team.”
Tech is led by senior guard Sindou Diallo who paces the conference with 20.5 points per game. Already this season Diallo has racked up two 35-point outbursts, including one against Rocky Mountain College on Jan. 10.
Diallo is a big reason why the Orediggers clear 75 points per game, on average, and is in the top-50 nationally in field goal offense at 46.1 percent.
“He gets a lot in transition,” Paulson said. “If we take bad shots, he’s going to get it and go. So we have to take quality shots and then limit his break-outs in transition.”
While Diallo carries the load offensively, it is unclear if Tech will still be without its senior big man Taylor England. The Helena High School product has only appeared in three games this season, and not since Dec. 16 against Carroll.
In those games, however, England averaged over 21 points and 11 rebounds on 43.6 percent shooting, including 20 points against the Saints in a 20-point Tech victory.
“We’re planning on him to play, but he hasn’t been playing so it’s hard to know what’s going on,” Paulson said. “I know he’s got a foot issue. I think you got to plan for him to play, and if he doesn’t, you adjust from there. They have another kid who’s really similar, Bridger Larson. He’s kind of their back-up to him. He’s playing really well and he’s really similar, so it’s not like they don’t have anybody else to fill those shoes.”
Larson, a redshirt freshman, has averaged 7.1 points on 45.5 percent shooting and 4.8 rebounds in England’s stead this season.
While Tech owns one of the worst rebounding margins in the NAIA at negative-2.18, senior Cody Baumstarck is one of best offensive rebounders in the country. Averaging better than 3.5 offensive boards per game, Baumstarck is 20th in the nation in that category and 47th in overall rebounds per game with 8.5.
His 39 offensive rebounds pace the Orediggers, while his 17 blocks lead the team and conference.
“He’s really big,” Paulson said of Baumstarck. “What happens is Diallo shoots it and he’s usually on the back-side able to tip it out or get the offensive board. He’s a load in there, so we gotta put some bodies on him.”
Rebounding the basketball is a battle Carroll lost the first time these two programs met this season. England accounted for 15 of Tech’s 36 rebounds as the Orediggers out-rebounded Carroll by 13. Two weeks later, without England on the court, the Saints beat Tech 44-33 on the boards, but still lost by three points on the road.
Still, Carroll is No. 2 in the NAIA in total rebound defense and owns a top-35 rebound margin of plus-6.7 heading into the weekend.
Junior Jovan Sljivancanin is the reigning Frontier Conference Player-of-the Week after averaging 28.5 points and 12.5 rebounds against Western. For the season, Sljivancanin is Carroll’s leading scorer with 17.8 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting. The junior’s 8.8 rebounds per game are a top-50 number in the NAIA.
Fellow junior Shamrock Campbell joins Sljivancanin in double digits for the Saints, averaging 15.1 points per game. Campbell’s 3.27 assist-to-turnover ratio is the 30th-best in the nation, while his 48.5 percent shooting from 3-point is a top-40 mark.
Coming into the weekend 0-2 against Tech this season, Paulson knows his team will need to win the rebounding battle if it hopes to win the game. He said he would like to see more of the same ball movement that was present against Western, something the Orediggers make difficult to do.
“We just have to handle their pressure, and move the ball and not be stagnant with our dribble,” Paulson said. “That’s when we’re at best is when we share the ball so we can get some reversals. They [Tech] make it hard to do that, but we have to in order to move the ball. We’re just going to work on that, trying to share it and make them guard us and move the basketball. I think we’ll get some good looks from doing that.”
If the Saints get good looks offensively, they have proven to be able to knock them down. In a two-game sweep of Western one week ago, Carroll scored 81 and 78 points behind double-doubles from Sljivancanin.
“It’s a big weekend because we’re sitting at .500 in the league and they’re [Tech] up there towards the top,” Paulson said. “This is huge for us. We gotta take it one at a time, starting with [Saturday] night.”
Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the PE Center, with Sunday’s game slated to start at 4 p.m.
