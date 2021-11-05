HELENA — Two games remain in the regular season. For Carroll — a team currently at 4-4 on the season — those games will make the difference between a winning season (would be the third-straight under Troy Purcell), a .500 season, or a losing campaign.
All things being equal, Carroll has a good shot to win out. The positive to playing four of their last five games on the road is that the Saints get the last two regular-season contests within the confines of Nelson Stadium.
On top of that, Carroll has scored 34 points in each of its last three games and is averaging better than 32 points per contest in its last five outings.
“It’d be great [to win out], but we’ve just gotta get better,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. “We’re 0-0 right now, that’s how we treat it. That’s how we treat each week, with either a win or a loss. We’re just gonna keep moving forward, stay the course and continue to get better. If we do that, we might get a couple wins at the end of the year. If we don’t do that, we might not. The important thing is to get better each day and continue that trend.”
All four of Carroll’s losses have come by a combined 13 points. Two of its wins have been by a combined 14 points, underscoring the slew of close games Carroll has found itself in this season. For all the things that have worked against the Saints in those losses, Saturday was finally a chance for Carroll to capture one of those close games.
The offense scored 17 unanswered points and the defense came up with back-to-back stops — with the help of a Tucker Jones interception and two sacks by Hunter Peck — to hold a seven-point advantage against Eastern Oregon.
“I think it’s just a mindset, a lot of it is not becoming tight in those situations. It always comes back to being at your best when your best is needed when it comes to those situations and you need the play and you gotta make the play,” Purcell said. “Be the guy that makes the play and becomes the spark. Tucker Jones’ interception -- that was a great interception. That gave us a chance to breathe there a little bit…
“As you grow older and the confidence [comes] and you get in those tight games — learning how to win those tight games is the next step. I think we’re closer, but we just gotta do it again, and then you gotta do it again.”
Carroll broke the 300-yard passing seal last Saturday. It was the first time all season the Saints accomplished that as quarterback Jack Prka threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns (both career highs).
Thirteen of Carroll’s 34 points last Saturday came off turnovers. Another 14 came off either a blocked punt or on a drive extended by a fake punt. On three occasions, the Saints scored in two plays or less following a quick change of possession or trick play.
“[EOU’s] defensive line is really good,” Purcell said. “We were just fooling ourselves to think we could go 12- or 14-play drives against those guys, so we needed some chunks along the way. A little bit of run game in between to keep everybody honest. Take those chunk plays and take that opportunity of momentum and build on that momentum with a strike. They followed through with that and it was pretty successful.”
Carroll has won three of its last four games, and while the Saints are likely out of the hunt for a conference title, there is still much to be played for and momentum to be seized.
The last time Carroll beat Southern Oregon (its opponent this Saturday) was 2015, a span of six games. Fresh off ending a 7-game downturn against EOU, the Saints would love nothing more than to halt another sizable winless streak against another team from the state of Oregon.
Each of the last two games between Carroll and SOU have been decided by one point, including September’s matchup when the Saints yielded fourth-quarter leads of 20 and 19 points.
“We haven’t beat Southern Oregon since 2015 and we’ve let a few of them get away from us the last couple times we’ve played them,” Purcell said. “This will be the first time we get to play them here. Nelson Stadium is an unbelievable place to play. Helena is an unbelievable community to be involved in. We always play well at home and we just need to continue that trend and finish up however the season is going to finish up. Just continue on that ‘let’s get better today’ mentality.”
Kick off from Nelson Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
