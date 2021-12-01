HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team is 10-0, and in the most recent NAIA coaches’ poll, moved up to No. 4, its second-straight elevation since beginning the preseason at No. 10.
Despite that record and ranking, the Saints will play their first Frontier Conference contest of the season on Thursday looking to put a 93-63 exhibition loss to NCAA Division I Utah State behind them.
“It’s going to be a good learning experience in the long run, but it was, to be honest, a tough pill to swallow getting beat by 30,” Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson said. “We’ll learn from it in the long run, but right now that was a little bit disappointing.”
Paulson was not thrilled with his team’s performance, particularly on defense, in the exhibition. It was Carroll’s first live action in more than a week after the Saints squeezed by Bushnell 76-71 in overtime and beat Corban 53-50 on back-to-back days at the Bushnell Classic.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Paulson said. “We’re not even close to where we need to be. We kinda got exposed defensively [against Utah State]. We’ve gotta tighten up some screws on that end of the floor. I think we’re a long way away from a finished product, to be honest, even though we’re 10-0.”
Thursday’s match-up with Montana State Northern will be the Saints’ first home contest since Nov. 17. Carroll is 5-0 at home this season, but draws a tough Lights team to open conference play.
Northern rolls into the game at 7-1. The Lights beat Our Lady of the Lake 75-62 — the same team Carroll beat 85-60 — last weekend and return three starters from a team that went 8-12 a year ago.
Senior guards Mascio McCadney and David Harris are back for the Lights after earning All-Conference selections. Through eight games this year, that duo is averaging 39.5 points per game and has knocked down a combined 46 3-pointers.
McCadney has scored 20-plus points five times already, while Harris has eclipsed 15 points six times in the early-going and maintained a 52 percent clip shooting the basketball.
“Those guys have been playing forever in the league and lighting everybody up,” Paulson said. “They’re going to be good. They’re 7-1. They added a few pieces and lost a few pieces. Similar look, maybe a few different guys from last year, but very similar. They’re going to be well-coached. They want to wind you up, try to get you on ball screens at the end of the shot clock…
“McCadney, that guy is a stud. He can do it all. He’s kinda playing point guard for them, he’s like a scoring point guard. We gotta somehow slow him down.”
Carroll will counter with the reigning Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year in Shamrock Campbell, someone who is usually matched up with the opposition’s biggest perimeter threat play in and play out.
As a team, the Saints have held opponents to just 58.6 points, on average, per game. That number ranks inside the top-10 nationally, as Carroll’s opposition has shot 39.1 percent from the field and under 27 percent from 3-point range.
“They’re both really good scorers and shooters, so I think we have to slow them down as a team,” Campbell said of McCadney and Harris. “I think five guys are gonna have to guard them. It’s not gonna come down to one or two guys guarding them. We’re gonna have to guard them with our team defense.”
Campbell, and other Carroll veterans, are familiar with Northern’s dynamic duo, having played against them for a handful of seasons.
Stopping McCadney and Harris — who have combined for 316 points or 49.9 percent of Northern’s scoring — will be top priority for the Saints. Continuing to exercise their strengths on the boards will also be important. Carroll should have an advantage in that department on Thursday as Northern does not field a player over 6-foot-6 in its regular rotation.
“The older guys have played against them a bunch of times, so we kinda know their tendencies, kinda know what they like to do,” Campbell said. “Coach is going to do a great job getting us dialed in on what they want to do. I think it’s going to come down to being locked in and who’s going to play with more intensity.”
A win on Thursday would be Carroll’s sixth-straight against Northern. Carroll went 4-0 against the Lights last season and have taken seven of the last eight contests between these two programs. Still, of the last five Carroll wins, four have been decided by less than 10 points.
Jovan Sljivancanin will lead the Saints’ offensive attack on Thursday. In 10 games this season, he has nine double-doubles to his credit and is averaging 18.9 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.
Campbell is shooting 46.9 percent from the field and scoring 13.6 points per game for Carroll, while post players Brendan Temple and Ifeanyi Okeke are also averaging double-digits at this point in the season.
Tip off between Carroll and Northern, each program’s first conference game of the season, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday and will follow the women’s game at 5 p.m.
“I think it’s super important just to get off on the right foot. Set the tone for this conference,” Campbell said. “Get a win [Thursday] and get a win on Saturday, not to look ahead. To start off conference with two wins would be big.”
