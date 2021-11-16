HELENA — Battle of unbeatens. Battle of the Saints. Carroll’s last home game before Frontier Conference play begins. Those are just a couple of the storylines that surround Wednesday night’s game between Carroll’s men’s basketball team and Our Lady of the Lake University.
Carroll is 7-0 and coming off back-to-back wins over Oklahoma City University and a nationally-ranked College of Idaho squad in Butte. It is the Saints’ best start since 2018-19 when the program won 11-straight before its first loss.
“I just think they’re confident in each other and they’re having fun,” Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson said of his players. “We’ve been in a lot of close games. It’s not like we’re blowing people out and we’re 7-0. We’re in close games and we’re 7-0. The guys are just playing for each other. We haven’t thought a lot about the record, we’re just on to the next [game] because we know someone is waiting for us around the corner. Short memory and enjoying each other and just having fun.”
The Saints remain undefeated because of a handful of fundamental things they are doing well as a team. It is the same stuff that allowed Carroll to push past a 5-5 start last season, finish 20-8 and make the NAIA Tournament Round of 8.
Ball movement, rebounding and team defense.
Carroll held C of I to just 51 points on Saturday night on 33.3 percent shooting. The Saints were only slightly better offensively, but just enough so for an 8-point victory.
“I felt we executed down the stretch [of the C of I game] because we got cutters going to the basket,” Paulson said. “We’d get the ball to the post somehow and then we’d cut off of it. Ifeanyi was a great passer for us in that game...
“Our defense will keep us in every game we feel like. We’ve got good players. We just kinda leave it up to the players to do what they do well. They’re the ones that make the plays. It’s not scheme, it’s not strategy, we’ve just got good players and they know how to win.”
Opponents have shot a combined 37.7 percent against Carroll this season, including 26.4 percent from 3-point range. The Saints’ roster features numerous players who can guard multiple positions. That reduces the chances of Carroll getting exposed defensively or caught in a mismatch and creates issues for opposing teams.
“Having longer, bigger guys like me and Jovan [Sljivancanin] guarding their ones and twos, it causes matchup problems,” Ifeanyi Okeke said. “We have size and that helps on the defensive end. Also really just knowing the tendencies of the guys that we’re guarding. Knowing, for example, a guy finishes down low with his right hand, so force him into his left. It’s just little details like that we take into [account] when we watch film and execute during the games.”
Carroll owns a plus-23.5 scoring margin through seven games and is plus-13.9 on the boards, pulling down 40 rebounds per game. Sljivancanin, Okeke and Brendan Temple are all averaging at least 6.6 rebounds per game. Sljivancanin and Temple have a combined 49 offensive rebounds between them and the multiple-time all-American from Serbia has six double-doubles in seven contests thus far.
While it is still early-on in the season, Carroll was just plus-5.1 on the boards last season and amassed 11.9 offensive rebounds per game. The Saints are averaging 13 offensive boards so far this season.
“I think our rebounding has been great. I think we’re one of the best defenses in the nation,” Temple said. “Our defense, I think, is what separates us from everyone else.”
Temple likened his role — as a post player on defense — to that of a traffic cop directing his team’s perimeter players. That job is made easier when Carroll boasts the reigning Frontier Defensive Player of the Year in Shamrock Campbell and a defensive stalwart like Jonny Hillman.
Our Lady of the Lake visits the PE Center sporting a 4-0 record. With a roster featuring nine returners (eight seniors) and seven transfers, OLLU has scored at least 79 points in three of its first four games and beat Central Baptist College — a team in the receiving votes category of the NAIA preseason poll — by seven points.
“They’re pretty good. Coach is telling us that they’ve been to the [national] tournament a few times,” Okeke said of OLLU. “We’ve just really been putting an emphasis on getting back on defense, transition defense and knowing who we have. They play a lot of guys, so just knowing who’s who in what they do.”
10 players average at least 10 minutes per game for OLLU. Joseph Anderson, Ellis Jones, Jordan Embry and Ruben Monzon all collect at least 12 points per contest, while Embry leads the way with 8.5 rebounds and Anderson with 15 points per game.
Jones has knocked down 12 3-pointers through four games and Anderson is the top assist man with 11 (2.8 per game).
“It’ll be the best team we’ve played so far. They’re 12 [players] deep,” Paulson said. “They press you and they’re really athletic. We’re gonna be in a dogfight. It’ll be a great matchup for us. Really good team on film.”
Carroll is preparing for some form of pressure from OLLU. The Saints have turned the ball over just 57 times this year, even though they have faced a good amount of press defense from opponents already. Okeke and Sljivancanin have the best assist-to-turnover ratios among Carroll’s starters, but Campbell is not far behind with his 1.9 A-to-T.
“Handling their pressure will be the No. 1 thing — in the full court, in the half-court. Execute and not let their pressure push us out of what we’re trying to do,” Paulson said.
Before Carroll’s men’s team takes the court against Our Lady of the Lake on Wednesday night, the Saints women will do the same. Rachelle Sayers’ team is 4-1 on the season and on a four-game winning streak after dropping the season-opener.
Carroll is led by Dani Wagner (16.2), Christine Denny (13.2) and Jamie Pickens (13) who are all averaging double-digit points per game.
Just as the women are, Carroll’s men are looking to keep a good thing going and that means continuing to stack games in the win column.
“This is the first time in my career, since I’ve been here, that we’ve started 7-0. I don’t really pay much attention to it. We’re just trying to keep the ball rolling, that’s all,” Okeke said.
