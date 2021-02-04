Only two teams on the women’s side of the Frontier Conference played last weekend, while Providence and Montana Western laced up for a mid-week game on Wednesday. All other weekend games were canceled due to COVID-19 cases or subsequent quarantining of players.
That means not much has changed at the top in this edition of the 2020-2021 Frontier women’s basketball power rankings as Carroll still leads the way, having won its last four games.
1. Carroll -- 15-2, 9-1 Frontier
The Saints were scheduled to play Rocky Mountain College over the weekend, but instead took the week off from games due to the Battlin’ Bears’ inability to play. That leaves just six scheduled games on Carroll’s slate for a team out to its best 17-game start since the 2015-2016 campaign.
Carroll is led in scoring by seniors Danielle Wagner and Christine Denny who each average north of 12 points per contest. As a team, the Saints own the best scoring offense in the Frontier and are currently ranked inside the top-50 in 10 NAIA team categories.
2. Montana Western -- 11-4, 9-4 Frontier
The Bulldogs took back-to-back games from Montana Tech over the weekend, and finished the week 3-0 after beating Providence 73-43 on Wednesday. Western has now won four of its last five games after dropping back-to-back contests against Carroll in mid-January. Western and the Saints are scheduled for a re-match on Feb. 20 and 21 to close out the regular season.
Junior Brynley Fitzgerald scored 22 points against Tech on Wednesday, pushing her season average to 17.8 points per game. Fitzgerald ranks inside the top-40 nationally in made 3-pointers per contest, while her team is No. 28 with eight made three’s each time out.
3. Providence -- 4-4, 4-4 Frontier
The Argonauts have lost two of their last three games after starting the season 3-2. Each of those last two defeats have been suffered by double digits, including the aforementioned 30-point loss to Western on Wednesday. Providence still has three total games against Carroll and Western remaining on its schedule.
Despite their struggles against Western, the Argonauts still sport two of the top-three scorers in the Frontier. Seniors Emilee Maldonado and Parker Esary each average 14.9 points per game or better, while Esary also paces the league with 8.9 rebounds.
4. Montana State-Northern -- 4-9, 3-6 Frontier
Northern was idle this week due to COVID-19, but has rebounded quite nicely after losing seven-straight games earlier this season. Three out of the last four games have gone into the win column, as the Skylights feature the third-best scoring defense in the Frontier.
Northern is one of the better free throw shooting teams in the NAIA at over 80 percent, but the Skylights’ offense is what has hampered their success. At just 65.6 points per game, Northern ranks 122nd in the country despite having a trio of players averaging double figures per game.
5. Rocky Mountain College -- 1-5, 1-5 Frontier
The Battlin’ Bears moved up in the rankings this week, thanks, in part, to Tech dropping back-to-back games. Rocky Mountain’s lone win this season came against the Orediggers in Butte on Jan. 10.
Junior Kloie Thatcher has been one of the lone consistent contributors to an offense that ranks fifth in the Frontier in scoring offense. She is the fourth-highest scorer in the league at 14.8 points per game, and is joined by junior Shauna Bribiescas and sophomore MacKenzie Dethman in double figures.
6. Montana Tech -- 4-10, 4-10 Frontier
The Orediggers have lost their last five games in a row and six of the last seven overall after dropping two games against Western over the weekend. Their lone win since Jan. 10 came against Northern on the road as Tech has slipped to the bottom of the league in scoring offense.
Senior Mesa Williams and junior Dani Urick pace the Orediggers with 10.1 points per game, but Tech’s negative-8.4 scoring margin remains one of the worst marks in the NAIA.
