HELENA — Carroll will play its first road game that counts toward its record on Friday against Whitworth University. It is the return leg of a home-and-home series that began on Nov. 30, 2019. Carroll beat the Pirates, an NCAA Division III program, 79-61 in that contest behind Shamrock Campbell’s 23 points and Jovan Sljivancanin’s double-double.
Damion Jablonski, Whitworth’s head coach, has ties to Montana and helms a team that went 12-5 last season. The Pirates were ranked the 19th-best DIII program by d3hoops.com and were picked to finish second in the Northwest Conference preseason coaches poll.
“They’ve got a really good player in Liam Fitzgerald. He’s been there a long time,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “They’re well-coached. Their coach is from Polson, Montana, he’s a really good coach. It’s their season-opener so we don’t have a lot of film on them, and they have a lot of film on us.”
All four players who started at least 15 games for Whitworth are back this season. Miguel Lopez, Garrett Paxton, Rowan Anderson and Fitzgerald all averaged at least 11 points a year ago.
Lopez, a 6-foot-4 graduate student and transfer from Doane University, averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. Fitzgerald shot better than 54 percent from the field, including over 39 percent from 3-point range while averaging 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
The Saints were just unveiled as an NAIA top-10 team in this week’s preseason poll. Despite being 3-0 early in the non-conference schedule, Paulson is still feeling out a team that returned four starters, but also added a number of freshmen.
“Everyday effort is what I’m looking for,” Paulson said. “We’ve gotta be bringing it everyday and getting better. Rebounding margins are going to be big for us, and a lot of that is effort. I think for us to win Friday at Whitworth, we’re going to need to out rebound them by four or five. We’re just tweaking a few things watching the film and seeing what we’re doing well. Then seeing what lineups I like at certain points in the game, and getting guys rest. Still learning our team as far as lineups.”
Four Saints are averaging double-digit points through a trio of games. Sljivancanin has posted three-straight double-doubles, while Campbell is shooting 62.9 percent from the field (57.9 percent from 3-point range) and has a 5.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Freshmen Garrett Long and Andrew Cook are getting the most playing time among the newcomers to the roster. Long is averaging 8.3 minutes per game in the early-going and has already scored 23 total points. Cook has logged 48 minutes in three games and averages 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and has picked up three steals.
“They’re going to play a ton this year,” Paulson said. “They’re winners and they’re gamers and they’re going to play a ton.”
Carroll will have three players — including Long — returning to their home state of Washington to play on Friday. Campbell is from Spokane, having attended Ferris High School, and Long hails from Wenatchee, Washington.
Malachi Afework, a redshirt sophomore, is from Federal Way, Washington, about a five-hour car ride from Spokane. He said his family is planning to make the trip to watch him play, having already attended some games this season.
Afework said he visited a camp at Whitworth in his prior experience and is looking forward to going back, this time with Carroll.
Afework played only sparingly last season, averaging 9.1 minutes. He did appear in 23 games for the Saints, starting one, but averaged only 1.4 points per contest.
“I’m not going to lie, this off-season was some of the hardest I’ve ever worked,” Afework said. “I was in the gym [up to] three times a day sometimes. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for last year, so I’m just trying to put the work in and trying to help out the team however I can.”
Getting his shot right, adding some weight and strength and working on quickness were the biggest priorities for Afework during the off-season.
Against William Penn in the NAIA Tournament’s Round of 16 last year, Afework scored five points in a win. Through three games this season, he already has a double-digit effort (10 points against SAGU AIC) to his credit and has appeared in all three games.
Carroll is scoring 96.3 points per game in the very early-going of the season. Five Saints are averaging at least 8.7 points per contest and Carroll is shooting 50 percent from the field as a team.
“This is the most talented group I’ve ever been a part of,” Afework said. “Shamrock, Jovan, playing with players like that I feel blessed to be on the same team as them and get to share the court with them. I love the guys, a great group of guys, they’re unselfish. Can’t say enough good things about them.”
Friday’s game will count toward Carroll’s record, but for Whitworth, it is an exhibition. The Saints will be looking to preserve their undefeated start to the 2021-22 season, while the Pirates hope to jump-start their season with a victory.
“Our coaches are going to come up with a good game plan for us,” Afework said. “Just play hard, follow the game plan, play good defense, move the basketball, nothing crazy. Play our game.”
Tip off from Spokane is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT. The game can be streamed here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.