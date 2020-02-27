HELENA – Carroll College men’s basketball coach Kurt Paulson went down his bench and high-fived every single one of his teammates.
He knew Thursday’s win at the PE Center was needed in the full post season picture.
So, the Saints’ 89-81 win over the University of Providence not only gave them the No. 2 seed in next week’s Frontier Conference Tournament, but also a win over a top-10 team to add to the resume.
Remember, the NAIA National Tournament is only three weeks away.
“It was huge,” Paulson said. “We have been working toward a return to the postseason. With a young group there, are days where you are just wondering. I’m just so proud of the guys.”
Carroll entered the game with a chip on its shoulder.
Back in January, a loss to Providence handed them a three-game losing streak.
But Paulson’s message to his team was simple.
“We talked about keeping our composure and not forcing shots,” Paulson said. “We knew Providence can make a run on you and hit some shots. They are so good and just pushing the fast breaks.”
So, Carroll made the extra pass.
First, it was freshman Dennis Flowers III finding Jovan Sljivancanin for a shot. Then, it was Shamrock Campbell finding Dane Warp for a 3-pointer at the top of the key.
Add 15 first-half points from Flowers, and the Saints were running with some momentum.
“Dennis had some timely shots and kept us in it during the first half,” Paulson said. “He was aggressive but confident.”
The Saints had their lead as high as 18-10 with 13 minutes left in the first half but, right on cue, Providence went off.
Two straight 3-pointers by Zaccheus Darko-Kelly and a third by Caleb Currington tied the score 21-21.
Darko-Kelly leads the conference in scoring with 23.4 points per game, and Campbell had the strenuous task of guarding him.
Once again, Carroll regained the lead but, once again, Providence came back.
It wasn’t until Warp and Jonny Hillman hit 3-pointers within two minutes left in the first half that the Saints held a 45-40 halftime lead.
“Coach was seeing things that we could take advantage of, and we were performing,” said Warp who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. “That’s what you have to do to win these games.”
Providence kept answering Carroll as the second half started.
The Argos tied the game 52-52 with 16 minutes left, when Jaxon Hashley scored on a shot in the paint.
Carroll’s front court began to get into foul trouble as Ifeanyi Okeke and Gaven Ramirez picked up their fourth fouls and Hashley took over.
He finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.
“He has been playing really good lately,” Paulson said of Hashley. “The guy is 250 pounds, and we have all freshmen and sophomores who have not developed physically yet.”
The Saints started to pull away in the second half when Sljivancanin emerged as a primary scorer.
He finished with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting.
Whether it was a baby hook in the paint of a pull up 3-pointer or something simpler, his scoring ability slowly extended Carroll’s lead.
With seven minutes left, the Saints held a 72-61 lead.
“It was about execution,” Paulson said. “We didn’t want the guys to get too wild out there.”
Providence cut its deficit down to four points with 2:24 left, but Campbell hit a 3-pointer in the corner to put the game away.
It was the third consecutive year that top three seeds were decided in the final week.
“We controlled our own destiny,” Campbell said. “We knew we wanted to get some home court games.”
The Saints return to the court on Friday night when they face Montana State Northern.
While the team will celebrate its lone senior, Warp, Paulson said it’ll be another game looking for some redemption.
The Lights won in Havre back on Jan. 22
