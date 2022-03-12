HELENA — Carroll’s run in the NAIA National Tournament came to an end Saturday night in the Round of 32. Despite a furious comeback and nine-point lead with nine minutes to play, the Saints fell to Jamestown (N.D.) 73-66 inside the PE Center.
Shamrock Campbell paced the Saints with 21 points, including 13 in the second half. Andrew Cook added 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Brendan Temple scored 10 and Murat Guzelocak chipped in eight points off the bench.
Carroll’s season, one that included a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season title, ends in a 29-5 record.
“I thought we competed,” Campbell said. “I thought we played really hard. We just didn’t make the plays down the stretch. They obviously hurt us on the glass, but it wasn’t because we didn’t play hard and it wasn’t because we didn’t care. Just didn’t go our way.”
Carroll trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half and went into the halftime locker room down eight. Jamestown was plus-19 in the rebounding department at the break, and while Carroll outshot the Jimmies in the game’s first 20 minutes, Jamestown held a 24-6 edge in points in the paint and 18-0 in second-chance points.
Needing a comeback, Carroll reeled off a 21-3 run spanning about nine minutes. Hillman drew the Saints to within four points with a triple, Campbell made it a one-point game with a lay-up, and Carroll took a 41-40 lead on a jump-shot from Lowell Chan.
Campbell buried back-to-back jumpers to give Carroll its aforementioned nine-point cushion.
“We faced a lot of adversity these last few weeks as a team,” Hillman said. “Going into halftime today down eight, it was just more adversity and more conflict for us. Super proud of how the guys reacted. Our energy in the second half was really just unbelievable to make that comeback and to get back into the game. I’m proud of the guys and how hard they worked tonight.”
Carroll, a team that played without its leading scorer in Jovan Sljivancanin for the second-straight game, took a four-point lead into the game’s final four minutes. Jamestown, however, got back-to-back 3-pointers from Marc Kjos and Will Cordes to take a two-point advantage around the 3:30 mark.
Jamestown never trailed after that point despite a Campbell 3-pointer that drew the Saints to within a pair.
“Just toughness and belief,” Jamestown head coach Danny Neville said of his team’s ability to erase that nine-point deficit. “I told them during one of the timeouts, just said, ‘keep believing, man, just keep believing and keep doing our stuff.’ We’ve battled adversity all year with some tough losses and there was a stretch there in the middle of the season where we didn’t play well. We just have finished this off just playing tough and playing together.”
Jamestown makes a return trip to Kansas City after making a quarterfinal run last season. According to the NAIA record books, this is the Jimmies’ second time making the national tournament since the two NAIA divisions combined (UJ is a former NAIA Division II program). It is Jamestown’s 12th qualification all-time.
“It’s awesome,” Neville said. “Second year in a row, second year it’s happened, so it’s pretty special for us. Credit to Carroll. They’re missing their best player and they played a heck of a game. They’re tough and they’re well-coached.”
Cordes scored a team-high 16 points for Jamestown. Mason Walters and Devon Schultz each scored 13, and Kjos added 12 points in the win. Walters and Schultz each logged double-doubles with 14 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Carroll shot 50 percent (29-for-58) from the field for the game, including 54.8 percent in the second half. The Saints held that advantage over Jamestown, but the Jimmies finished plus-20 on the boards, and plus-16 on the offensive glass. That led to 26 second-chance points and a plus-16 edge in points in the paint.
“Obviously it’s a tough loss,” Hillman said. “We wanted to win, we wanted to go to Kansas City. I think there’s a lot to look forward to. I think the young guys played well, they stepped up when they needed to. We had older guys hurt and out and stuff, which was hard for us. Next man up is what coach keeps on saying, and that’s what happened tonight and last night.”
Hillman finished with nine points and three assists. Chan added four points and four rebounds off the bench.
“Proud of our seniors,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “Wish we could’ve won tonight. I wish I could re-coach that game. Credit to Jamestown.”
