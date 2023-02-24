Jonny Hillman

Carroll senior Jonny Hillman is averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his last seven.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — The Frontier Conference Tournament is often viewed by some coaches and players as a fresh start, a chance to rid themselves of a less-than-stellar regular-season record and focus on the games that could earn them a trophy and a national tournament bid.

After finishing the regular-season at .500, Carroll is one of those teams focused not on what it’s done already, but on what’s to come, beginning Sunday against Rocky Mountain College.

Jonny Hillman 2

Carroll senior Jonny Hillman is averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his last seven.
Andrew Cook

Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook ended the regular-season with three consecutive 20-plus point games, including a 21-point outburst against Rocky Mountain College on Feb. 11.
Jesse Owens

No. 4-seeded Carroll and No. 5-seeded Rocky Mountain College match up in the first round of the Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Tournament on Sunday in Great Falls. Pictured: Rocky sophomore Jesse Owens.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments