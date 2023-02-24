No. 4-seeded Carroll and No. 5-seeded Rocky Mountain College match up in the first round of the Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Tournament on Sunday in Great Falls. Pictured: Rocky sophomore Jesse Owens.
HELENA — The Frontier Conference Tournament is often viewed by some coaches and players as a fresh start, a chance to rid themselves of a less-than-stellar regular-season record and focus on the games that could earn them a trophy and a national tournament bid.
After finishing the regular-season at .500, Carroll is one of those teams focused not on what it’s done already, but on what’s to come, beginning Sunday against Rocky Mountain College.
“Going into this, whoever wins is whoever wants it more,” Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook said. “We’re very, very hungry from our loss last year.”
Carroll was a last-second field goal away from winning the tournament last season, a fact that’s not lost on the players who participated in that game, and something the Saints carried with them in each matchup with Montana Tech this season.
“It’s made us work even harder, knowing how bad it feels to be that close and to not get it,” Cook said. “We never wanna have that feeling again, so that’s been at least my biggest motivation, knowing how bad it felt last year.”
Carroll ended an up-and-down regular-season on a high note, winning its final two games and scoring 89 points in each.
As much as things reset record-wise come tournament time, nobody can take away the confidence Carroll gleaned and the momentum gained from snapping a four-game losing streak.
“I feel like we’re as confident as any team in our conference,” Carroll senior Jonny Hillman said. “In our head, we’re No. 1, that’s where we should be. It doesn’t matter how we’ve played this year, we’re confident in our ability.”
Hillman is playing his best basketball of the season.
Since coming back from a knee injury, Hillman is averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He capped that seven-game stretch with a career-high 23 points against Providence on Senior Night, a game that saw him sink all five of his 3-point field goal attempts.
Cook, as Carroll’s leading scorer, has continued to state his case for Frontier MVP, reeling off three consecutive 20-plus point games to end the regular-season.
“Jonny has been really good, having him back is key for our team,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “Andrew has been really good. Those guys can kinda carry the load.”
“I just think winning helps [with confidence]. We’ve won two in a row and we played well before that…Winning helps and hopefully they can carry that into the tournament. We’re playing good – we’ve had 40 [combined] assists the last two games.”
Those 40 total assists are the most in a two-game span for the Saints since Dec. 9-10.
Hillman said Wednesday he feels the Saints are the healthiest, most prepared and most focused they’ve been all season. He added that right now is the best he’s felt physically all year.
“I think we have to know that we can win before we win, and I think we all understand that really well now,” Hillman said. “Coach [Paulson] has done a really good job of uplifting that and just telling us to have fun and enjoy each other.”
“That’s important, especially coming into the tournament, because the team that’s most together – that’s working the hardest together – wins these games. I feel like that’s where we’re at.”
Carroll beat Rocky, its first round opponent on Sunday, all three times during the regular-season.
Depending on who you ask, that’s either a good thing or a bad thing, considering Rocky will be extra motivated to finally knock off Carroll and win its first tournament game since 2018.
No. 4-seeded Carroll needs to sweep this three-game “mini” season if it hopes to reach the national tournament, but the Saints can’t think about it that way.
It’s one game at a time. Survive and advance, beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. in Great Falls.
“Feeling good,” Cook said. “We’re on a nice little win streak right now. Our team is feeling confident, and so far, we’ve had a good week of practice. Our whole team seems to be in very good spirits.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.