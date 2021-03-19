KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dubbed by many to be the toughest tournament in college basketball, the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament lived up to that billing on its opening day of the final site games.
Of the four games played on Thursday, the lower seed won three of them, with Bethel (Ind.) pulling off the biggest upset as the No. 16 seed in the Round of 16 with its 83-77 win over No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan.
It is just the seventh time since 1957 that the No. 1 seed in the NAIA Men’s National Championship Tournament lost in the first round of the final site matchups.
Stillman (Ala.) lost as the No. 8 seed in the Round of 16 to St. Francis (Ind.) and No. 4 Faulkner (Ala.) was bounced by 13th-seeded Jamestown (N.D.). Carroll is up next on the list of lower seeded teams looking to run a higher seed from the tournament and end its season.
“I just think our guys are focused on what we need to do,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “We haven’t really been paying a lot of attention to the other games in the tournament that don’t have a lot of merit on what we’re doing. Just kinda focusing on Carroll and getting the guys ready for William Penn...Our guys are confident right now. They’re playing their best ball of the year and they’re confident in themselves and trust in the game plan and [I] know that they’ll be ready.”
The Saints cleared their COVID-19 testing on Friday morning ahead of a showdown with No. 2 seed William Penn in Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
William Penn looks good on paper...really good on paper, and on film, to any observer and the Statesmen’s 25-1 record backs that up. It is the only NAIA program averaging 100-plus points per game heading into Friday and nine players chip in better than six points per game.
Senior Kevion Blaylock won Heart of America Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Year honors and averages a double-double while shooting 61.7 percent from the field. Carroll, however, has developed a habit of limiting opposing team’s leading scorers in the past and that is a big reason why it owns the No. 6 scoring defense in the country, allowing just 65.7 points entering Friday.
“He’s a man for sure,” Paulson said of Blaylock. “Really smooth offensively. Once he gets around the rim, his efficiency is off the charts, so we gotta keep him out of the paint and box him out so he can’t get an offensive rebound and get a second chance at it.”
Junior Shamrock Campbell has led the Saints at every turn this season, becoming Carroll’s and the Frontier Conference’s best defender. He is pretty good offensively, too. Campbell put the team on his back with 27 points in its only win over league opponent Providence earlier this season and erupted for 20 of his 26 points in the first half of Carroll’s win over Arizona Christian on Saturday to keep the season alive.
Paulson said after the fact that Campbell had no interest in seeing Carroll’s season end in the regional round and that kind of mentality is something that hopefully boarded the flight with the team to Missouri.
“He knows and the team knows when he plays well offensively and is aggressive, we usually win,” Paulson said. “I’m sure they’ll know who he is though in their scouting report, so it won’t be easy for him. Hopefully he can have that same mentality.”
The NAIA National Championship Tournament requires its National Champion to win four games over six days this year, and Carroll knows what that can feel like after making it to the title game during the 2018-2019 season. Now, the Saints are entering what will be their third bid to Kansas City in the last three years under Paulson.
“It’s a great tournament, and a little bit different format this year [with] the regionals in place,” Paulson said. “So it’s different than years past, but it’s still great, it’s still tough. You just gotta take it one at a time, you can’t get caught up with anything but the game ahead of you.”
The road to getting back to the national title game begins tonight for Carroll and for the players who would love nothing more than to change the amount of championship banners hanging in the PE Center.
“I think they’re excited to play in Municipal,” Paulson said of his players. “It’s an unbelievable atmosphere to play a college basketball game in and they’re going to be locked and loaded for the tip off.”
Tip off against William Penn is slated for 6:15 p.m. from Kansas City.
