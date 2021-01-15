HELENA — The Carroll men’s basketball team is looking to climb back over the .500 hump after back-to-back losses to Providence last week. With about half of the regular season remaining, beating Montana Western twice over the weekend would ensure Carroll’s rise to third in the Frontier Conference standings.
To do that, the Saints will have to face a Western roster that returns only two contributors from last year in senior Max Clark and redshirt junior Tanner Haverfield.
“They do have a lot of new faces,” Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson said. “A few holdovers from last year. Very athletic, [they] space the floor. Really nice point guard in Clark, he kind of runs the show for them. Then they have some nice junior college players that transferred in...They’re pretty athletic and space the floor to try to dribble drive and kick. It’ll be a tough couple of games.”
Senior Jalen Hodges is one of those new faces on the roster, having transferred to Western from NCAA Division II program Florida Tech. Hodges has only played in the last two games for the Bulldogs, but averaged 22 points and 64 percent shooting from the field against Montana State-Northern.
“He can obviously score,” Paulson said of Hodges. “Kind of an undersized forward, but really athletic. We’ll need to keep him off the boards especially. He looks like a really good athlete.”
Junior Jamal Stephenson and Clark join Hodges in averaging double digit points per game with 14.5 and 11 points, respectively. Clark paces Western in rebounding at 6.8 per contest and owns one of the better assist-to-turnover ratios on the roster at 36-to-9.
While Hodges’ addition to the lineup will certainly help, Western ranks toward the bottom of the NAIA in field goal percentage (43.6 percent) and 3-point shooting (29.4 percent). Still, the Bulldogs have averaged better than 25 3-point shot attempts per game through six games this season.
Paulson said that even though the Bulldogs have yet to heat up shooting the ball, they possess the ability to do so quickly.
“We definitely have to guard the 3-point line,” Paulson said. “Those guys can put it in. I don’t know if they haven’t been shooting great lately, but they’re capable, that’s for sure.”
Despite having their fair share of struggles shooting threes this season, Carroll is still averaging a 37.8 percent clip from long-range, a top-35 number in the NAIA. Junior Shamrock Campbell is at the center of that success, shooting 48.3 percent from 3-point range and pacing the Saints with 15.9 points per game.
Junior Jovan Sljivancanin is the lone Saint to join Campbell in double figures, as he averages 15.7 points and a team-high eight rebounds each time out.
The Saints will tip off on Saturday with a plus-2 scoring margin through 10 games and averaging 69.4 points of offense every 40 minutes. At times this season, however, Carroll’s offense has been hindered by not enough ball movement and too many quick shots.
“We’re really good when the ball gets moving and when we’re getting a couple turns of the ball on offense and throwing it inside,” Paulson said. “We just have to really share the basketball and move it offensively. That’s when we’re playing at our best.”
Redshirt freshman Malachi Afework has been one of the better players in the NAIA at distributing the basketball with his 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio. Sljivancanin has also racked up 21 assists through 10 games to go along with 15 steals.
Like their female counterparts, the Saints have placed an emphasis on rebounding the basketball this weekend. Carroll possesses an advantage in the size department as no Western starter is listed taller than 6-foot-4.
Both of Carroll’s forwards, sophomore Brendan Temple and Murat Guzelocak, stand 6-foot-7. Already, the Saints are one of the better teams in the country in total rebound defense and pull down an average of 12 offensive boards per game.
Beating the Bulldogs in the rebound battle will be an important step in beating them this weekend, according to Paulson.
For the first time since Nov. 20, Carroll will get to play a basketball game at the PE Center. That contest against Dickinson State represented the one and only home game for the Saints this season, as their next four match-ups will all be played in Helena.
“It’ll be nice to play in the PE Center,” Paulson said. “We’ve only had one game here all season, so it’ll be nice to get some home cooking.”
This is the first game between Carroll and Western at the PE Center since Jan. 31, 2020, a game that resulted in an 83-75 Saints victory. Carroll has won seven of the last eight games between the two programs, including the last two.
“It’s going to be tough, they’re a good team,” Paulson said. “We’re just going to focus one game at a time. Looking forward to tomorrow night.”
Tip off for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., while Sunday’s game is slated to start at 4 p.m.
