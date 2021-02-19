Nine wins in their last 10 tries has vaulted the Carroll men’s basketball team back to a favorable position within the Frontier Conference following a .500 start to the season. With their next win or loss by Montana Tech, the Saints will lock up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming conference tournament.
That would give the Saints a bye into the semifinals and place them on an inside track to capture their first tournament championship since the 2017-18 campaign.
“Of course it would, but I’m not even broaching that topic with the team,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said in regards to the No. 2 seed and playoffs. “We got a game Saturday against Western, we’re not looking towards the playoffs. We’re still in the regular season and so we just gotta take care of Saturday. We haven’t even discussed playoffs with the guys, not one time.”
Instead, Carroll’s focus this week has mirrored that of the last month, working toward preparing for a weekend opponent around the busy school day. The Saints are 2-0 against their upcoming opponent in Montana Western this season, and it was wins over the Bulldogs that helped kick off a streak of eight consecutive victories for Paulson’s team.
Since Carroll last played Western, the Bulldogs are 4-5 and have come up just short of beating league-leading Providence on two separate occasions. A 118-110 double overtime loss on Feb. 3 saw Western senior Jalen Hodges score 26 points, while an 81-76 win by the Argonauts over Western last week sealed the Frontier Conference regular season title for Providence.
Nevertheless, Western will be entering the weekend having won four of its last five games. Hodges is pacing the Bulldogs with 19.4 points per game, a number that would be leading the league if he had played in enough games to qualify.
Both he and fellow senior Max Clark are the motor that makes Western go as the latter is averaging 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Their two-man game with ball screens give a lot of teams problems as Clark has the ability to find just about anyone on the court. He will enter the weekend No. 4 in the NAIA in assists per game at 6.6.
“A lot of ball screens with Clark and Hodges,” Paulson said of Western. “A lot of good defense by them, they’re really playing hard and guarding hard and they’re in every game. They’ve pulled some out lately, got some wins up at Northern which were nice wins. [They] were right down to the wire with Providence twice at Providence.”
Western sports the second-best scoring offense in the Frontier and is one of the best teams at sharing the basketball averaging 14.9 team assists per game. Carroll’s point guard in junior Shamrock Campbell, however, currently leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 5.0.
It is Campbell’s offensive game, though, that sets him apart on the basketball court. Last Sunday against Providence, Campbell scored 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting to lead the Saints to victory. He also went 3-for-6 from 3-point range, an effort that actually bumped his season percentage down to 49.5 percent from behind the arc. Still that mark ranks 20th in the NAIA as Campbell averages 14.9 points on 50.2 percent shooting per game.
“When he’s aggressive, we’re tough, because then you have Jovan who’s always aggressive, now Shamrock is aggressive,” Paulson said. “So those are our two leading scorers, but when Shamrock looks for his shot, we usually win.”
Junior Jovan Sljivancanin paces Carroll averaging 18.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He and Campbell are a big reason why the Saints are third in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage entering Saturday.
Western will be carrying some momentum heading into the weekend, but Carroll is perhaps the hottest team on the men’s side of the Frontier right now. The Saints’ 10th-ranked scoring defense and 31st-ranked rebound margin keep teams at bay, while Campbell and Sljivancanin do what they do offensively.
With offense and defense working hand-in-hand, Carroll has maneuvered itself into a great position with the playoffs right around the corner. Just do not tell Paulson or his team that as they look to keep the same routine flowing that has helped fuel this run.
“We’re just treating it like every other weekend,” Paulson said. “Just trying to take care of the task at hand, which is Saturday at 7. We’ve had the same routine we’ve had the last month since school started and nothing is different this week than the previous weeks.”
Tip off between Carroll and Western is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, with Sunday’s game to follow at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.