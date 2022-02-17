GREAT FALLS — There was plenty to celebrate when Kurt Paulson opened the door to his team’s post game locker room. A share of the Frontier Conference regular-season championship as well as the 100th career win for Paulson as the Saints’ head coach resulted in him getting dunked with ice cold water while his team celebrated around him.
“I was pretty shocked to get the ice bucket challenge, but it was fun,” Paulson said. “Really happy for the players.”
Carroll’s 93-56 win over Providence on Thursday clinched the Saints their second regular-season title (shared or outright) in the last four seasons. Carroll is co-champs with Montana Tech, but since the Saints own the tiebreaker, will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament. That sets up home court advantage for Carroll throughout a tournament the program has not yet won under Paulson.
“It means a lot,” Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin said. “This group is great. The work we’ve put in since day one is paying off. All the adversity we’ve been through – it’s been a lot of adversity for us – and we just got through it and kept playing, kept our composure. Coach has been on us to keep playing hard and the right way and we’re just buying in. It paid off. We’ve got the No. 1 seed, but we can’t be done. We play next week, trying to get the tournament championship.”
Paulson, who shares his 100th win with a senior class that includes Sljivancanin, Shamrock Campbell and Jaedon Lieberg, is the fastest Carroll coach to eclipse the career milestone in program history.
To honor the achievement, Carroll players had their head coach symbolically change his win count from 99 to 100 on a whiteboard with a dry erase marker. Carroll has something of a post game tradition where Paulson picks a player to change the team’s season win total. Well, on Thursday night, Paulson had the chance to change his own number.
“That was cool,” Paulson said. “Especially doing it in Great Falls. This is where I’m from originally. Getting to be back here – this is where I grew up my first 10 years. Really [started] playing basketball in this town…It’s really cool for me to come back and get 100 in this town. It’s a great town, and this is where I’m from originally, so it’s pretty special.”
Paulson – and by extension Carroll’s senior class and program – is 100-28 (.781) over the last four seasons. He broke the previous fastest run to 100 wins (150 games), established by Carson Cunningham, with 22 games to spare.
“It shows that we’re doing things the right way,” Sljivancanin said of the achievement. “Less than four years and 100 wins, that’s just outstanding, and with less than 30 losses. Not a lot of coaches have that record. I’m happy for him. I’m happy that I was able to help him get to 100 wins that fast. I'm happy that me, Shamrock and Jaedon helped get those 100 wins. I’m thankful to all the coaches and to all the teammates that have been part of this Carroll team for the past four years.”
Paulson called the milestone “a testament to the players” and was quick to deflect the credit back to his guys.
Carroll controlled Thursday’s game from the outset. Working against a 2-3 Argos zone, the Saints shot 48.8 percent (20-for-41) from the field in the first half, establishing a 21-point advantage.
The Saints cruised from there, pouring in 45 second-half points and finishing with their most single-game points since scoring 95 against SAGU American Indian College on Oct. 23.
Sljivancanin paced the Saints with 21 points, eclipsing 1,900 career points in the process. He totaled his 19th double-double of the season with 12 rebounds, adding six assists and two steals for good measure.
Shamrock Campbell poured in 17 for the Saints, while Brendan Temple and Murat Guzelocak each added 13 points in the victory. Garrett Long scored 10 off the bench.
Carroll shot 53.6 percent (37-for-69) from the field overall, held Providence to under 40 shooting, and out-rebounded the Argos 42-16.
“They’re just seizing the moment,” Paulson said of his players. “They’re really playing their best basketball right now.”
Carroll improved to 27-3 on the season with Thursday’s victory and will ride a seven-game winning streak into next week’s league tournament.
Providence ends regular-season title drought in double overtime thriller
Parker Esary stepped to the line Thursday night with much on the line. Her team was trailing by one point in double overtime with one second on the clock.
Make both, barring a full-court miracle from Carroll, and her teammates would spill off the bench in a frenzy of cheers and shouts that would consume the Argos’ half-court logo and carry into the post game locker room. Make both free throws and Providence’s women’s basketball team would claim a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season title, its first since the 1980-81 season.
Esary knocked down both free throws, capping a 39-point performance and essentially sealing a 93-92 double overtime victory, and setting off that exact scene in the McLaughlin Center as the final horn sounded.
“Only thing that was on my mind was putting it in the hole,” Esary said. “That was about it. It’s the same free throw shot every time, this one just had a little bit more meaning to it.”
Off a side out-of-bounds trailing 92-91 with under 10 seconds left in double overtime, Providence immediately turned to Esary, finding her in the paint. She turned, was doubled by Carroll’s defense, and was fouled as the buzzer sounded. Referees convened and put one second on the clock, setting up Esary’s clutch moment.
“Her or Emilee either one would have been just fine with me [at the free throw line],” Argos head coach Bill Himmelberg said. “We probably have the best one-five combination in the country. That’s one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of. We could’ve lost it twice. [Carroll] did everything they could to beat us. They bank in that one three. I give Carroll all the credit. That was one helluva game.”
Twice Carroll tied the game with 3-pointers, once at the end of regulation, and again with under 10 seconds remaining in the first overtime period. Sienna Swannack’s fading triple off the backboard set up double overtime, a period Carroll led 92-91 with eight seconds to play.
The Saints had an opportunity to stretch their advantage to three points with free throws. Carroll failed to convert both, setting up what would be Providence’s game-winning possession.
“[The players] battled super hard, they fought like crazy to get back in the game,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “But something we’ve been talking about for a month now is our free throws. It’s really hard to know that something you had control of cost us the game…[Free throws] are the one thing that’s in our hands that we can control. It’s super sad that, No. 1, we had a chance to put a team away and, No. 2, that we fought so hard and came up short.”
As a team, Carroll missed nine free throws on Thursday night.
Providence’s victory means the Argos will enter the upcoming league tournament as the No. 2 seed. That guarantees a first-round bye and second-round home game. Perhaps more importantly, Providence snapped a 40-plus year regular-season championship drought.
“Pretty special,” Himmelberg said. “Just says a lot about us trying to build the program from where we brought it from. These kids choosing us and having a chance to do that is pretty special.”
The Argos jumped out to a 23-10 lead on Thursday night. Esary out-scored Carroll by herself in the game’s first quarter, dropping 15 points. She totaled 19 by halftime – on 8-for-9 shooting – as Providence held a nine-point edge at the break.
Carroll never blinked, out-pacing Providence 22-17 in the third quarter and 24-20 in the fourth to draw even by the end of regulation. Dani Wagner and Jamie Pickens each logged seven points in the third period, while Christine Denny and Jaidyn Lyman each chipped in clutch buckets to help give Carroll its largest lead of the game (5) at the 3:31 mark in the fourth quarter.
Esary’s 10 overtime points, and 20 total second-half points, were too much to overcome. Esary’s 39 points on 13-for-15 shooting establish a new career high for the 2,000-point career scorer. She finished Thursday’s game with 10 rebounds and three assists.
“I just wanted to dominate,” Esary said. “Losing wasn’t an option in my mind. This team, they follow my lead, and if I feel that, then they feel that. I think it wore off on everybody and we played hard for 50 minutes.”
Emilee Maldonado – Providence’s other 2,000-point career scorer – finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Maddy Dixon (12), Brooklyn Harn (11) and Reed Hazard (10) each broke into double figures for the Argos.
Wagner paced Carroll with 22 points. Jamie Pickens added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Saints, while Swannack made four 3-pointers and totaled 16 points in the loss.
Carroll will be the No. 3 seed in the league tournament, meaning the Saints will host Montana State Northern inside the PE Center on Wednesday
