HELENA — Two Frontier Conference basketball teams were ranked inside the top-10 in the final edition of the 2021-22 NAIA coaches top-25 poll released on Wednesday. Three other programs were ranked inside the top-20, giving the conference five total (three women’s, two men’s) teams in the poll.
Carroll (men) jumped three spots to No. 8, while Rocky Mountain College (women) was the biggest mover in the conference, climbing five places to No. 10. Carroll (women) dropped four spots to No. 11, Montana Tech (men) held firm at No. 14, and Providence (women) enjoyed a three spot rise to No. 16.
Carroll’s men's team went 3-0 since the last top-25 poll was released on Feb. 9, good enough to break back into the top-10. The Saints beat a top-15-ranked Montana Tech squad 80-66 on Feb. 10 and locked up a share of the Frontier’s regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the league tournament after beating Providence last week.
Carroll is 27-3 on the season and is scheduled to face Montana State Northern in the league tournament semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tech also earned a share of the Frontier regular-season title (its first since 1993) on the men’s side and earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. The Orediggers’ only loss in the last two weeks came against Carroll on the road.
Tech will face Montana Western on Friday with a trip to the league tournament championship game on the line.
Both Rocky and Providence saw nice bumps in the national poll after locking up shares of the conference regular-season title on the women’s side last week.
Providence went 3-0 since Feb. 9, and fended off Carroll in double overtime on Thursday to run its win streak to four games and earn a first-round bye in the league tournament. The Argos now sit just outside the top-15 nationally while Rocky jumped Carroll in the polls for the first time this season, breaking into the top-10 at the same time.
Rocky and Carroll each went 2-1 since the last poll, with the Battlin’ Bears falling to the Saints at home and Carroll coming out on the wrong end of the aforementioned double overtime thriller against Providence.
Carroll – a team that is currently 23-6 on the season – faces Northern in the league tournament quarterfinals later today. Rocky sits at 24-4 overall and Providence sports a 25-5 record. Both of those teams will await the quarterfinal results to see which team they will play on Saturday in the semifinals.
With these rankings – barring an unforeseen situation – these five teams are all but guaranteed a berth in the upcoming NAIA National Championship Tournament. Sixty-four teams of each gender make the tournament field, either as an automatic bid or at-large.
In order to lock up the Frontier’s one automatic bid, a team must win the league tournament.
Only 16 teams on each side will make the final site in either Kansas City, Missouri (men) or Sioux City, Iowa (women). There will be an opening round to the national tournament this season in which teams must win two games to make the final site.
Sixty-four teams will be split into 16, four-team pods at host, or regional, sites around the country. Each host site will send one team to the final site tournament.
Frontier Conference officials have confirmed that Carroll (men’s and women’s), Tech (men’s), Rocky (women’s) and Providence (women’s) have all put in bids to host one of the opening round pods.
An announcement from the NAIA finalizing which teams and venues won host bids is expected within the week. Opening round games are scheduled for March 11-12.
