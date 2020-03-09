HELENA — The Carroll College men’s basketball team hasn’t had much success in the Frontier Conference Championship in over the last couple of years.
Last year, the Saints watched Lewis-Clark State run them over in the title game at the PE Center.
And on Monday night, the Warriors got the better of Carroll once again, this time with a 75-54 victory at the Activity Center.
“We shot some awful numbers from the field and from distance. It’s just disappointing,” Carroll coach Kurt Paulson said.
The Saints shot 35 percent from the field, to be exact, and 26 percent from 3-point range.
But Lewis-Clark State looked comfortable on its home court.
Senior Josiah Westbrook hit a 3-pointer in its first possession and never looked back.
While the Warriors were busy showing off their long range shooting with point guard Damek Mitchell also hitting one, Carroll couldn’t find a basket.
Jovan Sljivancanin missed his first four shots and, as a team, the Saints started 1 for 7 from the field.
“We have to find a better way to get off to a good start, especially in a game of that magnitude,” Paulson said. “I have to figure it out. It’s my fault.”
Despite the poor shooting, their deficit was still manageable.
A shot by Dane Warp brought the Saints to within 12-10 with 11:30 remaining in the first half.
Lewis-Clark State began to pull away with five minutes remaining until halftime when Mitchell hit a pair of 3-pointers followed by a make by Jake Albright.
The Saints were looking up at a 37-25 halftime deficit and knew they needed to find a way to stop the Warriors.
Lewis-Clark State shot 65 percent and made five 3-pointers in the first half.
“We were going to switch all the ball screens and we didn’t communicate like we should,” Paulson said. “They got hot and they shot the ball.”
Lewis-Clark State started the second half by showing why they are ranked second in the nation in 3-point shooting.
Much like the start of the game, Westbrook hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession.
Carroll’s point guard, Shamrock Campbell, added a pair of 3-pointers of his own, and Eetu Villa added a put back to cut the Warriors’ lead down to single digits.
But Westbrook came down and hit another 3-pointer.
He finished the game 5-for-9 from 3-point range and led all scorers with 19 points.
Things started to get worse for Carroll as the Warriors lead continued to grow.
Travis Yenor hit a 3-pointer followed by another field goal by Albright, and Lewis-Clark State held a 58-39 lead with nine minutes left.
The Warriors increased their lead to as much as 26 points with about three minutes left as Paulson watched his team lose their second Frontier Conference Championship game in as many seasons.
“(Lewis-Clark State) is just so disciplined and balanced,” Paulson said. “We split the season series with them, and they have a lot of guys who have played college ball. We don’t. I have to be proud of the guys getting to the championship.”
Warp and Campbell finished with 12 points apiece, while Sljivancanin finished with 11 points.
Lewis-Clark State will receive the automatic bid heading into next week’s NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City, but Carroll’s resume should be good enough for the committee to award them an at-large seed.
Now, the Saints will wait until Wednesday, when the bracket will be revealed.
“We need to get back to practice,” Paulson said.
