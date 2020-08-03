HELENA — Carroll College men’s basketball will have a new face on the bench this season.
Head coach Kurt Paulson hired Ronn See as the program’s top assistant coach.
The move was made after Jack Misell, who coached under Paulson for the last two seasons, got a job working as a NBA team attendant in the Orlando bubble this past spring.
“He’s going to really relate to the players and be in the weight room and the gym with them,” Paulson said of See. “He’s really a player’s coach.”
Paulson met See in 2013 while at the University of Montana, where See was a strength and conditioning intern.
When Paulson accepted the job as Carroll’s men’s basketball coach in the summer of 2018, the two crossed paths once again while See was coaching AAU basketball and running high school basketball circuits up and down the west coast.
“He has a lot of recruiting connections,” Paulson said. “It’s going to be great.”
See’s Southern California connection has already helped Carroll with recent signings. He not only coached Saints’ sophomore Gaven Ramirez in high school, but also helped Paulson get in contact with Frontier Conference Freshman of the Year Dennis Flowers III, who trained with one of See’s colleagues.
“I’m so pumped to get up there and start working with the guys,” See said.
See graduated from the University of Le Verne with a degree in kinesiology. He will bring his strength and conditioning background that includes a hard workout regiment in the weight room that benefited him while playing at the NCAA Division III level.
“It’s going to be a night and day difference,” See said. “So many players in the conference I played in didn’t lift. It makes your maturity level that much stronger.”
See’s primary jobs will include recruiting, building relationships with the players and strength and conditioning.
But he said the biggest challenge will be getting used to the number of scholarships and finding out what makes up a NAIA scholarship player. Division III schools like La Verne do not offer athletic scholarships, but Paulson said See was exactly what he was looking for.
“He was a homer in every category,” Paulson said.
Carroll’s coaching staff is now complete with assistant coaches Hasani Simmons and Bob Ridgeway both returning next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.