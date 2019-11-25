FULLERTON, Calif. — The Carroll College men’s basketball team knew it was a young squad heading into this season.
But a trip to California showed how young.
The Saints walked out of Hope International University’s Darling Pavilion winless in two tries.
On Saturday, it was a 73-64 loss to the host Royals.
This time it was a 73-69 loss to Westmont College.
“I”m not happy,” Saints coach Kurt Paulson said. “We have some veteran guys that are returns and we should have won one or two games down here. It’s not good.”
Westmont showed it could score, eclipsing 100 points in four of its seven wins this season.
And it didn’t waste any time showing it.
Three-pointers by junior college transfer Hunter Sipe and Abram Carrasco put the Warriors ahead 10-4 in the first three minutes.
After six minutes, Westmont held a 15-6 advantage.
Carroll finally gained its composure midway through the first half as sophomore guard Jovan Sljivancanin got comfortable.
After scoring just 14 points in the game against Hope International, he scored 10 of the team’s first 14 points.
“When I was back home (in Serbia) I was really working on that hook shot with both hands,” said Sljivancanin who finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds. “I’m naturally right handed but I can go left if I need to.”
But while Carroll’s big guard was a mismatch in the paint, Westmont exposed Carroll’s weaknesses by using speed.
Backdoor cut after backdoor cut kept the Warriors on top and the Saints entered halftime trailing 36-32.
“Our defense isn’t really good,” Paulson said. “It was good, but we played some lesser teams. Against some very good competition we just got toasted.”
Carroll’s 3-point shooting was no where to be found in the previous game against Hope International.
It wasn’t anywhere in the first half against Westmont.
It finally showed up when Eetu Villa hit a pair of shots early in the second half.
The momentum pushed Carroll to take its first lead with 17 minutes left in the game, but Westmont would not go away.
The Warriors started to pull away in the final two minutes.
Sljivancanin turned the ball over with 74 seconds left that led to a score by Justin Bessard.
Dane Warp answered with a 3-pointer and the Saints even had a chance to tie the game on its last possession but Sljivancanin gave up a shot to a wide-open Dennis Flowers III.
His jump shot was short and Westmont celebrated the victory.
“The last play was for Jovan but he had two or three guys on him,” Paulson said. “But to his credit he kicked it out. It would have been a tough shot and he made the right play.”
Despite the loss, Villa, Warp and point guard Shamrock Campbell finished with 10 or more points.
But where do the Saints go from here?
They host NCAA Division III Whitworth University on Saturday at the PE Center.
Carroll ranked third in the country in scoring defense averaging 59.6 points per game before jumping on a plane to California.
Against Hope International and Westmont, it gave up 73 point per game in consecutive losses.
“We are going to look at film pretty in depth over the next few days and see where we are at,” Paulson said. “We might have to make some adjustments.”
And the players agree.
“Last year we had an experienced group and we were winning,” Sljivancanin said. “There was a lot of learning from these games and we have a long ways to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.