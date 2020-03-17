HELENA — The Saints' season came to a screeching halt.
Last Thursday, the NAIA decided to cancel all remaining championship events because of the coronavirus pandemic, stating that the health and safety of its student athletes as well as all involved in its championship events, is the highest priority.
Though the players were extremely disappointed, the team’s mood still reflected a successful season.
The Saints (24-9) finished second in the Frontier Conference and would have had a No. 3 seed in the NAIA Tournament.
“I thought we could have made another nice run in the NAIA Tournament,” Saints coach Kurt Paulson said. “We were playing our best ball at the end of the season. Who knows what could have happened?”
Before the start of the season, Carroll was picked to finish fourth out of seven in the Frontier, mainly because of the lack of experience it had.
Carroll graduated four key seniors last spring and brought in eight true freshmen.
By the end of the year, four of the eight freshmen were receiving quality minutes.
“Our guys got some valuable experience they can take into the offseason,” Paulson said. “A lot of good things are happening for us because we have most of the team coming back.”
The Saints will only graduate one player, senior guard Dane Warp.
The lone senior
Warp was familiar with Kansas City before the tournament was canceled.
He had gone to the tournament the last three years, including a run to the National Championship last season.
But that isn’t to say he wasn’t disappointed by news of the cancellation.
Warp was in Portland on a medical school interview just days before the word dropped and had a feeling the tournament would be canceled, as other sports were being halted one after the other.
Warp finished his senior season averaging 18.4 points per game. Over his four-year career he finished No. 13 on the school’s all time scoring list with 1,545 career points and even put up a triple-double that comprised of 45 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds against Salish Kootenai.
“I’m just grateful I got to have the experience of playing college basketball and getting to play in Kansas City,” Warp said.
As the only senior on the team he had to turn into more of a leader, teaching the younger players what college basketball was all about.
They called him “gramps,” but he didn’t mind.
“This team had a ton of resilience,” Warp said. “We didn’t have the benefit of playing with each other a bunch of years prior, so we had to build the chemistry on the court. We defied a lot of the exceptions of this team with such a young group.”
Looking forward to 2020-21
The Saints’ freshmen weren’t the only ones who stood out this season.
Sophomores Jovan Sljivancanin and Shamrock Campbell finished the season with all-conference honors.
Forwards Thomas Austefjord and Brad King will return from their respective medical redshirts next season.
“We will get some size and strength with those guys coming back,” Paulson said.
King stands at 6-foot-9 and has been working on a jump shot, while Austefjord is a 6-4 bruising forward who appeared in 34 game last season.
Paulson is also looking at adding some players next season, but didn’t say if his recruiting class is going to be made up of all freshmen like this past offseason. He just said his recruiting class will be smaller.
“I’ve been on the phone a lot since the season ended trying to make some end roads on some kids. It’s a waiting game,” Paulson said. “We probably need some sort of wing or forward for this group. Dane is a tough guy to replace. He’s one of the best players to come through here, so there will be some big shoes to fill.”
Always looking to improve
Paulson will be entering his third season with Carroll when it starts back up in October.
Already, he has won 76 percent of his games over the last two seasons, received Frontier Coach of the Year and has taken his team to a National Championship.
But he knows there is still plenty he can learn.
This season was a perfect example.
“It was a very rewarding season,” Paulson said. “A lot of people didn’t have a lot of expectations for us, but we learned that playing together is the way to win. I think it’ll leave some incentive for these guys coming into next season.”
