HELENA — Only good teams are left at this point in the NAIA men’s basketball season. The opening site round is over and the Round of 16 begins later this week in Kansas City, Missouri. For the sixth consecutive season, the Carroll men’s basketball team earned a bid to play in Municipal Auditorium and will actually get to make the trip this time after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament one year ago.
Up first on the Saints’ schedule is William Penn (Iowa), the No. 2 seed at the final site and the No. 2-ranked team in the final coaches top 25 poll released in late-February.
“William Penn is ranked higher than us, of course, but I think everybody is good at this point,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “One through 16 is really good. You’re like the best team in your league or second-best or one of the best teams in your region.”
Carroll entered the tournament as an at-large bid after falling to Providence in the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship and is seeded 15th of the 16 teams remaining at 19-7 overall. William Penn was the Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champion, and is making its ninth trip to the NAIA National Championship Tournament in the last 10 years.
At 25-1, the list of what the Statesmen do not do well on the basketball court is much shorter than what they do at a high level. Entering Friday, William Penn will be ranked No. 1 in the NAIA in seven different statistical team categories and inside the top-50 in 19 different categories. The program owns the nation’s best scoring offense at 100.5 points per game, out-scoring its opponents by 25.6 points, on average, per contest.
“William Penn really likes to push it,” Carroll junior Shamrock Campbell said. “I think they might lead the nation in scoring, but they can really score the ball and they like to get out in transition. So I think, like the last couple of games, [we need to] take good shots on offense, stick to the game plan and then get back on defense and stop them in transition so we can set-up our halfcourt defense.”
Seniors Kevion Blaylock and Karmari Newman average 17.1 and 15.4 points per game, respectively. Blaylock averages a double-double per game on 61.7 percent shooting and has pulled down 56 offensive rebounds, dished out 72 assists and blocked 19 shots through 26 games this season.
Overall, William Penn has four players that average at least 10.5 points per game and nine that post 6.5 points or better per game, and will be entering the matchup with Carroll on a 14-game win streak.
The Saints are not going to be intimidated when William Penn enters the gym on Friday, and they are not likely to feel like underdogs, either, according to Paulson. Instead, it boils down to Carroll sticking to the script that helped advance the program to this point as the only Frontier team left standing.
“If you take good shots, that helps and if you make shots, that helps, because then they can’t just get it off the rim and go...Getting back on defense, that’ll help,” Paulson said of slowing down William Penn. “Offensive rebounding, that’ll help. Those three things.”
Carroll shot better than 50 percent from the field in each of its two wins during the opening site round and was more aggressive on the offensive end of the court, according to Paulson. That helped get the Saints into the 80-plus point range on back-to-back occasions and overcome what was the No. 11 scoring offense in the NAIA at the time in Arizona Christian.
“We were focused on throwing the ball inside more,” Paulson said. “Starting the game by not settling, getting some baskets at the rim and then exposing the three for us. But we started inside-out and that was the difference. We were aggressive in those two games and then it opened up the 3-ball.”
That is something Carroll’s 20-point loss to Providence in the Frontier Tournament title game helped the Saints realize the importance of, and while they may have unlocked a new level offensively, defense has been this team’s calling card this season.
Carroll will roll into Kansas City with the sixth-best scoring defense in the NAIA, allowing just 65.7 points per game. Only four times this season has a team scored 80 points on the Saints’ defense, a unit that helps turn Carroll into the 33rd-best team in the nation in rebound margin at plus-5.8.
“We’re hard to score on because we got some length with Ifeanyi [Okeke], [Dennis] Flowers, [Brendan] Temple,” Paulson said. “Then we have some strong bodies in Shamrock, [Jonny] Hillman and Murat [Guzelocak]. We have a few guys in-between, Jovan [Sljivancanin] and Gui [Pedra] are lengthy and crafty. We’re hard to score on and the guys don’t let up. If you get a basket on them, the next possession they’re going to make you earn that one, too...If we can do those two things, defend and play inside-out on offense, I like our chances.”
This is Carroll’s 15th appearance in the NAIA National Championship Tournament and sixth consecutive. Just two years ago, the Saints played for a national title, but fell just short and will now look to start a similar run beginning on Friday.
It will not be an easy first opponent to overcome in William Penn, a team that shoots better than 51 percent from the field and holds a plus-17.8 rebounding margin over its opponent, on average, per game.
Nevertheless, Carroll has shut down high-powered offenses in the past and as recently as last week. If there’s one thing William Penn does not do particularly well, it is shooting the 3-ball. The Statesmen average just 32.3 percent from 3-point range, a statistic Carroll counters at 40.7 percent, the eighth-best mark in the NAIA. Still, expect a heavy dose of paint looks for the Saints with what they hope is just the right amount of 3-point attempts.
“Whenever we throw it inside, something good happens, we either get a cut for a lay-up or we score from the post,” Sljivancanin said. “We should be ready to knock down some threes because those will definitely help. I feel like we are a lot better shooting team than those guys are and we should take advantage of that...We are one of the top teams in the nation in defensive points per game. Those guys, in my opinion, might underestimate us a little bit, so we should just start off strong, punch them in the mouth from the beginning and just keep it rolling from there.”
Carroll needs four more wins to claim an NAIA National Championship, but the coaching staff and players are taking a more measured game-by-game approach at this time. Reaching that championship game, however, did impact the team’s packing habits before the Saints boarded a plane to Kansas City on Tuesday morning.
“We’re packing for the long-haul,” Paulson said. “We’ve been there before, two years ago, so we’re packing for the long-haul, but one at a time.”
The Saints are scheduled to tip off with William Penn on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
