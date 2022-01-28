HELENA — Twenty-win seasons have become commonplace for Carroll’s men’s basketball team. Thursday’s 70-59 road victory over Rocky Mountain College advanced the Saints to 20-3 and secured the program’s seventh-straight 20-win season and fourth-straight under head coach Kurt Paulson.
“We’ve got really good players,” Paulson said. “Shamrock and Jovan are the senior leaders. Jaedon Lieberg is another senior who has been with us the whole time…You like to think all that time you put in will lead to wins. It doesn’t always, but it does most of the time when you’ve got great players like we do.”
Former players like Ryan Imhoff, Match Burnham, Matt Wyman, Ife Kalejaiye and Dane Warp were all significant contributors to Carroll teams that have continued this stretch of success over the last seven seasons.
In all six previous 20-plus win seasons, Carroll qualified for the NAIA National Tournament. Dating back to the 2015-16 campaign, when this current streak began, the Saints are 173-50 (.776) overall. In nearly four seasons under Paulson, Carroll holds a 93-28 (.769) record.
“I think it’s a great thing, four years in a row getting 20 wins,” Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin said. “It’s obviously showing that we’re doing the right thing every year. Coach is hard on us all year wanting our best. Twenty wins is a good accomplishment.”
Carroll needed Thursday’s win to right the ship after a 15-point loss to Montana Tech last week. That loss in Butte dropped the Saints out of first place in the conference standings, but if Carroll can keep pace with the Orediggers, there remains one regular-season matchup between the two rivals on the docket.
Thursday represented Carroll’s last road game until Feb. 12 as the Saints are scheduled to play four-straight home contests.
“It was a necessary bounce-back,” Sljivancanin said of the Rocky game. “Especially since we have four home games. I thought it was a great set-up for the next four home games. We’re just gonna take advantage of home court and get wins.”
Carroll tips off that home court swing with Providence on Saturday. Just over two weeks, Carroll beat the Argos 83-75 in Great Falls.
Providence has dropped three-straight games after falling to Montana Tech on Thursday. The Argos are 11-11 on the season (3-1 in COVID forfeits) and 2-7 in Frontier Conference play.
“They’re dangerous,” Paulson said of Providence. “They want to run the ball screen. [Marcus] Stephens is an all-league player, looks like [Brendan] Howard is going to be an all-league player. They have some great ancillary guys like Dawson Fowler. They’re tough, better than their record indicates.”
Howard, who has spent time at Eastern Washington, Montana State-Billings and North Dakota, has provided a huge lift for the Argos after joining the team mid-season. In six games, Howard is averaging 20.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He poured in 25 points earlier this season against Carroll and has scored at least 16 points in every game he has played for Providence.
Stephens will enter Saturday as the Frontier’s leading scorer at 21.1 points per game. He scored 23 points against Carroll last time around and has three 30-plus point games on his ledger this season.
Rashee Stocks completes the trio of Argos who average 14-plus points per game. Dawson Fowler adds 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, as well.
“I think rebounding is where we have to take advantage,” Paulson said. “They are playing a little bit of a bigger lineup, they play Howard at the four [position] some. Rebounding will be key. That was one of the big differences [Thursday] night. Jovan obviously helps with that, and Brendan was huge [Thursday] night on the glass.”
Carroll was plus-12 in the rebounding battle against Rocky. Brendan Temple logged a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. Sljivancanin is Carroll’s leading rebounder, averaging better than 11 boards per game. As a team, the Saints allow the second-fewest opponent rebounds per game (27.2) and own the NAIA’s 14th-best rebound margin (plus-9.2).
Sljivancanin is averaging 21.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in conference play. He has 17 double-doubles this season and is one away from tying his single-season best of 18. Sljivancanin is also one double-double shy of 50 for his career.
“We’re bigger than their team,” Sljivancanin said of Providence. “Howard is kinda their only big [man] that’s really a threat…We’ve gotta take advantage of that and throw the ball inside a lot to me and Brendan. Brendan played great [Thursday] night. Just feed him in the post and if they collapse, we’re just gonna kick-out to shooters. On the defensive end, just have our hands up and be aggressive from the beginning and play our defense.”
All signs point to the Saints being without junior Ifeanyi Okeke for the fourth-straight game. Okeke, according to Paulson, violated Carroll’s code of conduct policy. Okeke started against Providence earlier this month, scoring 13 points and pulling down four rebounds to go along with three assists, three blocks and three steals.
Tip off between Carroll and Providence is scheduled for 4 p.m. from the PE Center on Saturday. It will follow the women’s game that is set to begin at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.