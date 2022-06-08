HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team picked up a commitment from Bellevue, Washington’s Derek Kramer earlier this week, bringing the Saints’ 2022 recruiting class to seven total players.
Kramer, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward, announced his decision to don the purple and gold on Monday. Kramer said he was sold on the winning tradition Carroll has built, as well as the energy and team camaraderie within the program.
“I took a visit [to Carroll] with my family,” Kramer said. “We loved the campus, the coaching staff and the environment there. We felt like it would be the best experience for me. It’s the best fit, too, and coach [Kurt] Paulson really sold the program. He’s had success in the past and that’s something I’m looking for and hopefully having the opportunity to come in and play.”
Kramer graduated from Interlake High School in 2021 and decided to take a gap year. For the last two years, he has played with Elite Sports Academy in Issaquah, Washington. Kramer said he made the decision when the COVID-19 pandemic was hampering the high school season in an effort to get more game reps.
Elite Prep traveled to Arizona, Idaho, and as far east as Florida to play basketball, according to Kramer, and also played in California and Colorado this season.
“I played against some of the top guys [in the area] and when you do that you’re bound to get better,” Kramer said. “A lot of those guys are going on to play in college. Just playing every day and developing. They have great trainers [at Elite Prep] to help you develop your skills. It was a great experience.”
As a junior at Interlake, Kramer averaged 14.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He blocked 70 shots in 21 games and dished out two assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.
He was his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as both a sophomore and junior and earned co-MVP honors during his junior campaign.
Kramer said he prides himself on defense. He has a soft touch shooting the basketball and can knock down 13- to 15-foot jump shots off the pick-and-roll or from the short-corner. Kramer is smooth in the post and wants to continue getting stronger.
“Finishing around the rim, I think, is one of the biggest [skills to have],” Kramer said. “Talking on defense – you’re the last line of defense. You’ve always gotta be talking to your teammates, making sure the communication is good. Getting your teammates open. That’s a big one…
“I try to pride myself on that one – setting good screens, pinning guys down, trying to get my teammates open. Those are really the three big things that, every game, I look at and I say, ‘did I do that right?’”
Kramer’s gap year won’t impact his collegiate eligibility and he plans to be back on campus later this month for Carroll team camps ahead of preparations for the 2022-23 season.
Kramer plans to study Business Finance or Marketing at Carroll.
To view a highlight tape of Kramer, click here.
Saints add JUCO transfer
Jordan Bryant’s commitment was officially announced on May 11. Bryant, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward, spent two seasons at Yuba College in California and will join Carroll’s roster as a junior with two years of eligibility remaining.
“He comes from a really good program,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “Yuba is one of the best California JUCOs. Their coach is one of the winningest junior-college coaches in the country, so I have a relationship with him. We connected and he recommended Jordan. We brought him up and we loved him.”
Bryant was Yuba’s second-leading scorer as a sophomore, averaging 12.8 points per game on 52.8 percent shooting. In 28 games, Bryant scored at least 10 points 18 times, at least 20 points four times, and made at least a trio of 3-pointers on seven occasions.
He pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game and logged at least three offensive rebounds 10 times.
Bryant is just the second junior-college transfer signed by Paulson in his tenure as Carroll’s head coach, joining Thomas Austefjord who spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with the Saints after transferring from Yuba.
“I haven’t had many transfers, so [Bryant] can help with some maturity,” Paulson said. “We’ll be a somewhat young group, so we decided that adding a transfer like him would really help. He’s got a lot of game experience.”
Bryant said he feels like Carroll is a good place for him to step outside his comfort zone and challenge himself. He visited campus toward the end of April and played some pick-up games with the team and even spent a night in one of the freshman dorms.
“I thought it was really competitive,” Bryant said. “The team seemed really enthusiastic and I liked the energy that was brought.”
Bryant will likely be counted on to make an impact right away at Carroll. He brings 50-plus games of collegiate experience to a team losing its top three scorers and the Frontier Conference’s Player of the Year in Jovan Sljivancanin.
Bryant will help on the boards and will bring plenty of athleticism. He can shoot (39.3 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore) and has the ability to pull off highlight reel dunks in transition or off the dribble.
Bryant said he feels like his jump shot has improved through reps at the AAU and JUCO levels. He shot just 34 percent from three in 81 high school varsity games, but hovered right around 40 percent at Yuba.
“Compared to my freshman year with scoring especially, I feel like I could do whatever is most comfortable as far as shooting threes or mid-range shots. Especially in high school the scouting report [on me] was, ‘he’s gonna go to the basket, he can’t really shoot.’ Now, I feel like that’s changed a little bit,” Bryant said.
A first-team All-Conference pick as a sophomore at Yuba, Bryant said he wants to become an impact player for the Saints and feels like he can work his way into a leadership role at Carroll.
“I feel like I can contribute whatever is needed and do my part to win,” Bryant said. “I want to win. Whether it’s rebounding, scoring, or just helping my teammates out, I just want to win.”
Bryant plans to study Psychology at Carroll.
To view a highlight tape of Bryant, click here.
Kramer and Bryant join Brayden Koch, Nico Cervantes, Aidan McGarvin, Isaiah Moore and Trent Rogers as members of Carroll’s current recruiting class.
