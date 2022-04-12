HELENA — Over the last several weeks, Carroll’s men’s basketball team has added a trio of commitments to its 2022 recruiting class to accompany the signing of Helena Capital standout Brayden Koch.
Nico Cervantes, Aidan McGarvin and Isaiah Moore push Carroll’s number of known 2022 commitments to four, a number that is expected to grow as the weeks progress.
Isaiah Moore – Vanden High School/College Prep Academy
A former NCAA Division II commit, Moore is a North Carolina native and has lived in three states. Both of his parents have either served or are currently serving in the Air Force.
He is the newest Carroll commit, with his decision announced just last week.
“It’s exciting,” Moore said. “Just taking that next step and playing college basketball and experiencing college life is definitely something I’ve been looking forward to for a while now.”
Moore’s family moved to California two years ago and the 6-foot-5 forward finished out his high school career in the Fairfield area. Moore committed to Cal Poly Pomona in December of 2020 but elected to take a post-grad year and join College Prep Academy to work on his game instead.
“I felt like it was a little too early to go out there and play,” Moore said of his previous commitment. “I didn’t feel like I was fully ready yet. There were certain parts of my game that I felt like I needed to improve. That was the biggest thing, just trying to get better. It was a good result. I enjoyed the prep school experience of just developing my game each day and playing in high-level games.”
Moore said he feels like his shooting improved during that gap year, in addition to his understanding of the game and where he believes he can make an impact on the court. He said his physical strength has also improved along with his maturity.
Moore’s highlight videos show a solid shooter and a player with the athleticism to dunk the basketball with ease on breakaways or dribble drive opportunities. Moore has the ball-handling ability to break defenders down and get the rim or get to a spot for a jumper.
He is active on the defensive end and has the necessary length to disrupt passing lanes and create fast breaks.
“I’m a pretty versatile player defensively and offensively,” Moore said. “On the defensive end, I can guard one through four because of my length and my size and my lateral speed. From an offensive standpoint, I can rebound, push [the ball], find guys, I can post a little bit. I’ve developed a good mid-range jump shot now, so that’s my go-to. I’m starting to get better at shooting the deep ball.”
Moore said he visited campus earlier this spring and participated in two open gyms with Carroll players. He said he believes the Saints’ coaching staff shares his mindset about what role fits him best at the collegiate level and that he feels most comfortable on the wings as a two- or three-guard.
Moore said Montana will be the fourth state he has lived in during his life, and that while moving frequently can make it tough to build friendships, basketball is a constant.
“Moving around, socially you’re not gonna have friends because you’re moving into a new state so you’re going to meet new people each time,” Moore said. “Some people just come and go. The biggest thing was just keeping a small circle, staying close to your family and just knowing what sticks with you. Basketball always sticks with me. That was always my friend.”
Moore said he is currently undecided on a major at Carroll, but is leaning toward Business.
A highlight video of Moore can be viewed here.
Nico Cervantes – Otay Ranch High School
Cervantes’ high school in Chula Vista, California, made history this past season. The Mustangs made the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II Championship Game for the first time in school history and appeared in the program’s first-ever state championship tournament.
Cervantes led his team in scoring (13.5 points per game) on 44 percent shooting. He also knocked down 46 3-pointers in 22 games and neared 40 percent from long distance.
“This year, I finally found my role and found what I was meant to be on the team for and what was needed of me for us to succeed,” Cervantes said. “That was pretty cool finishing out my senior year with that kind of a season…
“This past off-season and this past season, my shooting has really come along. I think I’m a more efficient scorer than I was years before…I think I’ve also gotten better on the defensive end making better reads and making smarter decisions, not gambling for a lot of steals, and talking on defense.”
Cervantes, who will provide some guard depth for the Saints, visited campus toward the tail-end of last season. He said he enjoyed the close-knit community feel that Carroll emits and how the basketball culture promotes a winning tradition.
Over the last couple years, Cervantes said he has been working toward developing into an all-around player and learning how to become a better leader as he hopes to potentially fit into the point guard position at the collegiate level.
“I’m most comfortable playing either the one or two,” Cervantes said. “I feel like my IQ really carries my game. I obviously still have a lot to work on, but I think my IQ and decision-making, as well as being able to make smart decisions on the court and lead my teammates, is really my strength.”
Cervantes is Filipino-American and is part of FIL-AM, which is a platform for Filipino athletes. Cervantes said he participated on an all-Filipino basketball team when he was in middle school, and most recently has returned to FIL-AM on a team with players from the San Diego area.
He was recently selected to a FIL-AM Nation Select All-Star team which seeks to gather 24 of the best Filipino high school basketball players from around the United States.
“Basketball is a huge part of Filipino culture,” Cervantes said. “I think basketball is the No. 1 sport in the Philippines and it keeps growing. There’s a huge fan base over there. I haven’t been there, personally, but my parents have and a lot of my friends have. From what they tell me, basketball is the No. 1 sport over there and there’s a lot of talent coming out of there.”
Cervantes would be the second Filipino player to join Carroll’s roster in as many years. Lowell Chan, a freshman on last season’s team, is from the Philippines.
Cervantes said he plans to study Physiology in hopes of becoming a sports physiologist or something similar.
“This is something that I’ve always wanted to achieve since I was little – to be able to play at the next level,” Cervantes said of his commitment. “Now I can say that it’s finally coming true – like a dream come true – it’s pretty amazing.”
A highlight video of Cervantes can be viewed here.
Aidan McGarvin – Bishop Kelly High School
McGarvin is a 6-foot-4 versatile scorer from the same high school that produced Rex Irby. Kaylee Little, who is also slated to graduate from Bishop Kelly in 2022, is a member of the Carroll women’s basketball team’s recruiting class.
McGarvin was an All-Southern Idaho Conference selection as a senior and said he enjoyed the feel and energy around Carroll’s campus and basketball program.
“One thing [coach Kurt Paulson] said to me that I really liked was that almost all the guys there are out of high school,” McGarvin said. “He’s recruiting that and that’s how he wants to build his program. I just really thought that was a cool thing.”
McGarvin offers some size. He is listed at 200 pounds, giving him the ability to guard bigger players while maintaining enough quickness to guard point or shooting guards. McGarvin said he feels the most comfortable as a two- or three-guard, but has experience handling the basketball in high school.
With his size and guard skills, McGarvin can score at just about any level and in any situation.
“I think the strength of my game is mid-range scoring,” McGarvin said. “I think it’s a lost art. I think that three-level scoring is something that I’m trying to bring [to Carroll]. I think more than anything, just a hard-working attitude and I’m willing to work my ass off for anyone on the coaching staff or team…
“I was always a little bit bigger growing up and then I learned the outside game. I would say the last couple years I’ve really focused on a mid-range game and tried to develop that. Three-level scoring is a lost art, no one really has it anymore.”
McGarvin’s high school highlights show a player with a smooth jumper and one who is tough around the rim. He has a good set of post moves for a guard and displays solid passing skills in transition and on dribble drives.
He is a tough defender and does not appear afraid to take a charge. McGarvin said defense comes from a good relationship between anticipating and reacting and buying into your team’s defensive strategy.
McGarvin plans to continue preparing his skills and body for the collegiate level this summer and wants to utilize Carroll’s player development tools to help him find an impactful role for the Saints within the next couple of years.
McGarvin said he wants to study Business and Finance at Carroll and is participating in a business internship this summer.
“More than anything, I just want to find a spot to really just work my ass off and prove what I can be [on the basketball court],” McGarvin said. “There’s expectations but I’ve got everything to prove and nothing to lose while I’m there. That’s what I’ve made a living out of in high school. I love late nights in the gym and early mornings and pushing myself in the weight room. I love the grind more than anything.”
A highlight video of McGarvin can be viewed here.
