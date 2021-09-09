HELENA — Carroll College men's basketball head coach Kurt Paulson has announced his team's schedule for the upcoming season.
"We are excited to get some games with fans in the PE Center this fall. It's been too long," Paulson said. "Our non-conference schedule features some heavyweights in the NAIA and some great matchups for us to prepare for the grueling Frontier Conference."
The Saints will tip off their non-conference schedule on Oct. 15 against Yellowstone Christian College.
The Saints will host the Comfort Suites Classic involving Carroll, Montana Tech, SAGU (American Indian College), and Eastern Oregon on Oct. 23 and 24 at the PE Center.
Their non-conference schedule includes two games against teams that are widely considered as NAIA perennial powers.
On Nov. 12, the Saints will take on Oklahoma City down in Butte as a part of the Montana Tech Classic.
On Dec. 17, the Saints will play against Arizona Christian as a part of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. Arizona Christian was ranked fifth heading into the postseason before Carroll knocked them out in the regional round of the NAIA National Tournament.
Frontier Conference play tips off on Dec. 2. The Saints will open the conference schedule with Montana State Northern at the PE Center.
The Frontier Conference Playoffs will run from Feb. 24 until the conference championship game on Feb. 28. The opening regional round of the NAIA National Tournament will take place on March 11 and 12 and the final 16 teams will head to Kansas City, Missouri, for the NAIA National Tournament from March 18 to March 22.
Carroll will hold its annual purple-gold scrimmage on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. inside the PE Center.
The full 2021-22 schedule can be found here. Schedule is subject to change.
