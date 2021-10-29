HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 73-55 win over NCAA Division III Whitworth on Friday night.
Jovan Sljivancanin led all scorers with 17 points and logged his fourth-straight double-double of the 2021-22 campaign with 12 rebounds. Four Saints broke into double-digits, including Shamrock Campbell and Jonny Hillman who each poured in 12 points.
Carroll outrebounded the Pirates 44-35 and 12-9 on the offensive glass. The Saints put up 26 free throws, connecting on 21 of them. Whitworth attempted just six shots from the charity stripe, converting half.
Tied 9-9 in the early-going, Carroll used a 16-1 run over the span of about nine minutes to take a 15-point lead. Carroll led 44-22 at the half on the back of a 35-13 run that used the last 15:33 of the opening stanza.
Whitworth responded with a 12-4 run to open the second half, and pressed the Saints late to force turnovers and cause havoc. Carroll converted its free throws and led for nearly 35 minutes on Friday.
Ifeanyi Okeke narrowly missed a double-double in the win, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds. Andrew Cook chipped in six points off the bench and Brendan Temple added five points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes.
Carroll shot just 34.4 percent in the second half, but ended up 24-for-60 (40 percent) from the field for the game. The Saints held Whitworth to a 36.5 percent shooting effort, including 6-for-22 (27.3 percent) from 3-point range.
Friday’s contest counted toward Carroll’s record, but went in the books as just an exhibition for Whitworth.
Carroll is scheduled to be back in action on Friday, at home, against Warner Pacific. Tip off from the PE Center is slated for 7 p.m.
