HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball roster has been finalized ahead of the 2023-24 season, according to first-year head coach Ryan Lundgren, and it’s one he believes the Saints can compete for a Frontier Conference Championship with.

Two signees – Kendall Moore and Zane Foster – have already been made public, with two more – one additional transfer and one high school player – soon to be announced.

Lundgren said the 23-24 roster will feature at least 16 players and possibly a 17th.

The team’s online roster currently shows 10 players, reflecting the departures of seniors Jonny Hillman and Brendan Temple as well as Garrett Long and rising sophomore Brayden Koch.

Players report to campus on Aug. 20, and that’s when evaluation and team-building begins.

“Especially with a new coaching staff and four newcomers coming in, it’s gonna be really important that we build a bond off the court first,” Lundgren said.

“Then that’ll translate to our relationship on the court, and ultimately, our success as a team.”

Not since Shamrock Campbell transferred following the 2021-22 season have the Saints rostered a true, impact point guard, so it wasn’t a surprise that Lundgren’s first-ever commit as Carroll’s head coach was a 5-foot-11 point guard with NAIA experience.

Kendall Moore, who spent last season with Chipola Junior-College in Florida, played in 46 games over a two-year span with Cascade Collegiate Conference member Corban.

He earned CCC Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Conference honors during a COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign and backed it up with 11.8 points per game and 71 assists in 28 games as a sophomore.

He shot 39.3 percent from 3-point distance at Corban and 30.4 percent from range last season at Chipola.

Moore brings two years of eligibility with him to Carroll and intends to study marketing.

“Experience wins, not just in the Frontier, but at every level of college basketball,” Lundgren said. “With Kendall already having a proven track record at the NAIA level…I just think he knows the landscape, he knows the level…

“He’s played three years of college basketball, so he can step in Day 1 and be one of the best guards in the league. I think he’ll be a matchup problem for a lot of teams.”

Moore said he was connected with Lundgren by Chris Martin, a former assistant at Corban, and just wants to finish his career with a winning program.

While at Corban, he played against Rocky Mountain College, Montana Western, Providence and Carroll, and said he’s become much more confident in his skills having three years of experience under his belt.

“I’m all in with [Lundgren]…You come across people and you can tell when they’re determined and they wanna get something done, and you can tell that he has a fire and a determination to get the job done,” Moore said.

“He wants to get Carroll back where it used to be on top of the Frontier Conference.”

For the first time in at least eight years, and quite possibly longer, Carroll’s roster will feature a player listed at 7-foot or taller.

Zane Foster, who transfers to Carroll after playing at NCAA Division II Saginaw Valley State University (Michigan) and Green River Community College (Washington), said he’s closer to 7-foot-1 with shoes on.

He certainly displayed that size, and ability to move, at the JUCO level with 145 blocked shots in 55 games over a two-year stretch.

Foster earned Northwest Athletic Conference West Region Defensive Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons and was tabbed a National Association of Basketball Coaches NWAC Two-Year College All-American for the 22-23 season after averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

“I think he can impact the game, from a player standpoint, as much as any player in the league – just because he is so unique,” Lundgren said. “He has a proven track record, especially on the defensive side of the ball being able to alter shots…

“He’ll give us a ton of versatility with what we can do defensively and he’s become a threat offensively.”

Foster, who signed with NCAA Division I Central Michigan last November, said he fully expected to play out his final two years of eligibility with the Chippewas, but when that no longer seemed possible, his opportunity with Carroll came together quickly due to Lundgren’s relationship with Central Michigan assistant Chris McMillian.

“I wanna make the most out of them,” Foster said of the next two seasons. “Something that’s hugely important to me is being on a winning team. It just feels so good to be a part of a situation like that – it makes the game more fun…

“I wanna get better as a player, and in doing that, I wanna be in a position to help the team as much as I can…The main goal is to be a winner.”

Foster said he learned what being on a winning team felt like while at Green River, and added that his collegiate experience taught him a valuable lesson about preparing mentally and being ready for each game.

“One of the most important things I’ve learned, especially going from Division II to JUCO, I learned that, no matter what team you’re playing, on any night in college basketball, you can get beat,” Foster said. “If you don’t show up and you’re not ready to play, you will be beat.”

Carroll’s 23-24 schedule, which Lundgren said includes two exhibitions against NCAA Division I opponents, will be released in the coming days, as will his assistant coaching hires after Seth Yates departed for a job at NCAA Division II Western Colorado.

With many of the program’s pressing needs taken care of, Lundgren said he’s planning a road trip around the state of Montana this fall to meet with as many high school coaches as possible and begin building relationships.

“We think we have a very competitive team that’s ready to compete for a league championship this year,” Lundgren said. “That’s exciting.”