HELENA — Kurt Paulson gathers his belongings and prepares to head home. It is just before 4 p.m. on a cold, but clear Saturday afternoon. Paulson’s Carroll Saints just defeated Dickinson State in a New Year’s Day non-conference game.
The victory, one that improved No. 2-ranked Carroll to 15-1 on the season, marks another successful game day for Paulson, his assistants, support staff and players. With a 2 p.m. tip off against the Blue Hawks, final game day preparations happened quickly and were aided by about 10 days of preparation leading up to this particular Saturday.
On this day, Paulson – with some help from assistant coaches Hasani Simmons and Ronn See – will cook breakfast for all 15 members of Carroll’s roster. With Simmons on the toaster, Paulson manning the stove and See adding just the right amount of jelly to the toast, piles of hash browns, bacon and eggs begin lining the counter. Cinnamon rolls soon come out of the oven, are iced, and added to a table with fruit and apple juice.
“It’s fun for the guys to see the coaches in a different light,” Paulson said. “We’re in there in aprons cooking them over-easy eggs and cinnamon rolls. It’s just a fun way for us to get some camaraderie, but then we incorporate some film and we get a little bit of team bonding. We kinda start the day off on the right track, everybody is there on time and ready to enjoy each other’s company…It’s just a culture of positivity and team-building and being with each other and having each other’s backs.”
This effort by the coaching staff is necessary because, during holiday and semester breaks, many of the dining halls on Carroll’s campus close, pushing the responsibility to feed and fuel the team squarely on the coaches.
9:19 a.m. – First car full of players arrive at the Paulson residence
9:37 a.m. – Breakfast is served. Players filter through kitchen to load up plates
The bacon goes quickly, as do the eggs. Paulson has plenty of food on hand, though, for the roughly 20 people that need food on a chilly Saturday morning – the first of 2022.
“Obviously it shows that they really care for us and will do all they can for us…It’s not easy on top of coaching, watching film and getting us ready for the game to feed 15 guys three times a day…When the players see the coaches doing everything in their power to make us feel the best, the players have to return it on the court and give their best effort,” Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin said.
10:08 a.m. – Players gather in the Paulsons’ living room to watch film on the family TV
Some seated on the couch and other living room furniture, some in folding chairs, and others on the floor, players are handed scouting reports. These pieces of paper that feature pictures of the opposing players and relevant information about each, are the culmination of hours of film-watching completed by Carroll’s coaching staff.
Observations are noted throughout the week as coaches pour through the upcoming opponent’s – in this case Dickinson State – past contests.
“There’s at least three or four games I watch on each opponent,” Paulson said. “I know what their personnel does and doesn’t do. Our staff helps with that, too, we collaborate. There’s a personnel report that the players get to see the day before the game and the day of the game. There’s a game plan – what are we trying to accomplish, what are some things we think will work, what do we want to stay away from…
“That gets delivered during the week of practice, it gets delivered during the film sessions leading up to the game. It gets delivered in the shoot around on game day. It gets delivered in the pregame talk, it gets delivered in halftime talk…We try to set [the players] up and get them in the best position we think they can thrive and succeed in and then it’s up to them. When you have good players, like we do, it makes things very easy.”
Paulson, with his laptop hooked up to the TV and seated next to it, takes the team through relevant film on each player. Carroll has been preparing for some of Dickinson State’s plays and tendencies all week in practice, so this film session acts more like a refresher or refinement opportunity less than four hours before tip off.
“We’ve gotta hit them on the glass,” Paulson says to his team during his session. “Shots go up, we need to see Carroll guys flying into the weak-side and wedging in on these guys….We’re going to get stops against these guys, you’ve been guarding their stuff all week. You’re a really good defensive team. Man-to-man, you guys play hard and fly at shooters. When we stop them then you gotta push it up on them and then move it.”
10:23 a.m. – Film wraps up and players trickle out the front door to make the two-mile trip to the PE Center for a walk-through
10:39 a.m. – Team assembles at the PE Center for a walk-through
10:47 a.m. – Walk-through begins
This is the last opportunity for the coaching staff to give players a hands-on demonstration of Dickinson State’s tendencies. Again, this is not the first time Carroll’s players have heard the things Paulson, See and Simmons are talking about during this part of the game day.
“I think most of the stuff we do on game days is just a representation of all the work that gets put in prior to that,” See said. “Our guys have matured so much since last year just with their preparation on game days. They know what it takes to win games. We’ve had games where we weren’t ready and it cost us and we’ve had games where we’ve had great warmups, the guys were dialed in and it’s produced and the guys have seen the fruits of their labor.”
Three hours until tip off – Carroll is conducting its walk-through. Coaches are taking the team through DSU plays and how to prepare best for them
“[The coaches are] really watching a lot of film and spending a lot of time scouting other teams,” Sljivancanin said. “They break each play and each player into the smallest details. It really helps us on the court. We’re all locked in and we know everyone’s tendencies. They’re breaking everything down, but they’re not giving us too much information where we would have to remember too much stuff. It’s really balanced with a lot of scouting and not too much information.”
That kind of preparation will lead to Carroll’s coaching staff calling out Dickinson State plays as they are happening during the game. Paulson recognizes inbound plays before they transpire and alerts his team. Many of the half-court sets Dickinson State will try to execute on Saturday have been prepared for and will be guarded sufficiently.
The Blue Hawks will shoot just 33 percent from the field during the game.
11:07 a.m. – Walk-through ends. Coaching staff lets players know they should be back at 12:30 for a 2 p.m. tip off. Some players remain in the gym for extra shots
For sophomore Gui Pedra, the down time means a quick shower and some time to relax in his dorm room listening to some music. On this day, Sljivancanin will hang around the PE Center, do some stretching and stay loose ahead of tip off.
11:23 a.m. – The coaching staff begins the pregame to-do list. The locker room gets some touching up and Kurt Paulson grabs a broom to sweep out the bleachers
In a little more than two hours they will coach a basketball game, but right now, Paulson and his assistants are prepping the gym. In the hour before players are expected back, jerseys and warmups get hung in lockers and a pregame snack is made available.
Paulson finds a broom and begins sweeping the PE Center bleachers. A couple players are still getting some shots up, but they will soon leave the gym.
11:36 a.m. – Assistant coach Ronn See jumps on the floor cleaning machine that removes dust and other slippery substances from the gym floor
About an hour before this, See prepped this machine, filling it with water and cleaning solution. It had set on the court, but off to the side, during walk-through, but now See puts the machine, or as he calls it, the Zamboni, into gear to clean the gym floor’s surface.
This task really is the tip of the iceberg in See’s pregame responsibilities, but it’s one that doesn’t take long to complete.
“I’m a big Zamboni guy, that’s kinda my thing,” See said. “I do all the meals for us. Maile, our manager, helps us out a lot. Her and I kinda tag team the meals. We have play sheets that we have to get organized, get the scout organized for the guys, get the foul chart, get their play charts going. Just kinda get some stuff organized so when the game starts it’s not frantic.”
11:52 a.m. & 11:56 a.m. – Ronn and Kurt leave PE Center to go home and change into suits for the game. Hasani will change at the PE Center
At Carroll, the entire coaching staff is expected to wear suits for all games. The reason is pretty simple.
Paulson will take his sports coat off before the game begins, sometimes moments after. With how active he is on the sideline, he would probably go through at least 30 jackets a season if he did not make that decision.
“I just think that if you don’t wear a suit every game, what message are you sending to the players?” Paulson said. “We want it to be a professional and really great collegiate experience. It just sets the tone for being ready to go. It’s just something that I like to do. I wish I could wear the sports coat the whole game, but I would probably tear the back seams because I’m trying to play defense on the sidelines…
“It’s an approach and it’s setting the tone for the players so they’re taking every game seriously. Whether it’s an exhibition, the national championship, the first game of the year, the conference championship – they’re all the same.”
122 minutes until tip off – Dickinson State, Carroll’s opponent on Saturday, arrives at the PE Center and is shown to its locker room
12:21 p.m. – Carroll players begin to arrive back at the PE Center. Some stayed to stretch and get shots up following the morning’s walk-through
12:24 p.m. – Kurt gets back to the PE Center. He immediately heads to his office to finish preparing for the game
The focus level jumps up a few notches for Paulson at this point. From now until tip off, he will spend a good amount of time in his office getting his head space right. He will focus on things he wants to do during the game: substitution patterns, play calls in certain situations, quick defensive strategies. Chess moves that need to be thought of prior to the game.
Paulson will also spend time reading over note pads that he keeps. These hold his thoughts that have built up throughout the season and leading up to game day.
“I watch the films multiple times and there’s thoughts that come to my head and I write it all down,” Paulson said. “Before every game, I read the legal pad and I get my season notes. I refresh myself on what I see in the games. What works and what doesn’t. What are good lineups. What are some things we need to work on and stress in the pregame talks and the shoot around…
“It gets longer and longer as the year goes on. That’s what keeps me focused on how to coach the game. I know from the past experiences of each game and what my thoughts were right after those games.”
Paulson said he usually works out on game days. He needs a good sweat to help him focus and stay loose. He will not get a work out on this day because of the early afternoon tip off. Perhaps his breakfast preparation hours earlier counts as a workout?
62 minutes until tip off – Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin jumps on the laptop that controls the music playing through the PE Center speakers. He finds a song he likes and joins the team for dynamic stretching on the baseline that begins minutes later
1:03 p.m. – Team shooting begins
1:12 p.m. – Some of the first fans begin to trickle into the PE Center
1:28 p.m. – The first of two pregame team meetings begins in Carroll’s locker room. Players gather around a whiteboard that has been filled with opponent tendencies and fundamentals to remember
It looks as if Paulson has spent the last several minutes writing out several talking points and reminders for his team on a locker room whiteboard. At the 34-minute mark on the pregame countdown clock, players filter into the locker room and pay attention as Paulson passionately works through some more of the scouting report on Dickinson State.
“Hands are up and active on these guys,” Paulson says to his team. “I don’t want to be looking out there in the first half and you guys are looking at me going, ‘I was there coach.’ You weren’t there. Get your hands up and play aggressive.”
This team meeting is not limited to Carroll’s opponent – with whom the Saints will meet on the court in a half-hour.
“Regular game stuff,” Paulson says. “Subs in and out, clap hands, talk. Bench you guys tighten it up, stand, help each other out. Hustle to the check-in table. Fundies. Fake one, make one, two hands, two eyes on the passes. Quick stops, playing off of two, baseline drives have a plan, head fakes and pivots around the rim…Let’s get three to the glass offensively, two are back.”
Less than 10 minutes until tip off – Carroll players gather in the locker room again. The game’s starters are Shamrock Campbell, Jonny Hillman, Jovan Sljivancanin, Ifeanyi Okeke and Brendan Temple. They receive their defensive assignments and Paulson runs through some final points. The team has a prayer with campus chaplain Fr. Marc Lenneman.
“...Jonny you take Knox, he’s their two. Ifeanyi’s got their three Evans, Jovan you’ve got Begger. If he’s going to pick and pop early you’ve gotta yell ‘green.’ You can guard any of these guys. Tinnin for Brendan, keep him off the glass…
“Play D and share it, that’s when we’re at our best. We know what the Carroll Way is: hard, smart and together.”
After the team prayer, Paulson gathers his guys for a huddle before they exit the locker room for the final time before tip off.
“The team with the most life today is going to win this game.”
2:06 p.m. – Tip off
2:39 p.m. – Halftime: Carroll leads Dickinson State 42-29 in what is the Saints’ final non-conference game of the regular-season
Carroll shoots nearly 52 percent from the field in the first half. The Saints have executed the game plan, pushing the basketball on fast breaks and guarding as well as they can. Carroll will lead by 20 points during portions of the second half.
3:32 p.m. – End of the game. Carroll wins 80-64 and players wait on the coaching staff to join them in the locker room. Jaedon Lieberg is tabbed to change the team’s win total from 14 to 15 in the upper right-hand corner of the whiteboard, something of a tradition amongst the team
“Coach always tells us that it’s always about what happens before the game,” Carroll sophomore Ifeanyi Okeke said. “The prep, the 24 hours before the game, dictates how the game will go. Preparation has always been big for us. All of our guys show up an hour and a half, two hours early, locked in from the moment we step in the gym. We just take that mindset into the game.”
Okeke, Sljivancanin and senior Shamrock Campbell all score 15 points or better in the win. Okeke logs a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Campbell and Sljivancanin combine for 43 points.
All the preparation and work put into getting ready for Dickinson State has paid off. Players, many of which don smiles, stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the locker room.
The coaching staff enters. The contest that just went final is not really discussed but Paulson conveys some final thoughts to his team about the days ahead and the team gathers for a final game day huddle.
“It’s long days,” Paulson said. “[You] sacrifice a lot being away from the family, but it’s definitely exciting and fun when you see the outcome that the players are putting in the work and they get to celebrate a win in the locker room. That makes it worth it.”
3:38 p.m. – Jaedon Lieberg breaks down the team huddle. The Saints are 15-1.
A day that began before 7 a.m. is not really done for Paulson and his staff. See pulls together a post game meal for the players, chicken alfredo from Applebee's, that will be delivered to players’ dorms. He also makes sure the game’s film is uploaded to Synergy, a sports content platform that other coaches can access.
See will get a jump-start on Montana Tech, Carroll’s next opponent, by consuming some film. While Saturday’s game just ended, preparation for conference games five and seven days away has already begun in some respects.
“Head home and watch the film when the dust settles,” Paulson said of his post game duties. “See the kids and hang out with my wife and try to wind down. Watch the film, take a few notes and try to sleep. [Sunday] I’ll wake up and maybe make a plan for the next opponent.”
88 career wins and counting for Kurt Paulson at Carroll
Paulson is in his fourth season as the Saints head coach. Five more wins this season would give Carroll 20 on the year, making it four-straight 20-win seasons under Paulson.
Twelve additional victories and the former Saints point guard will join the 100-win club at Carroll. With Saturday’s win over Dickinson State, Paulson’s winning percentage as Carroll’s head coach ticked up to .772. His teams are 46-3 in home games (7-0 this season), and in Paulson’s first three seasons, he has coached Carroll to an NAIA National Championship game appearance and Quarterfinal Round appearance.
“I think the key to, especially with what Kurt has done, has been – first of all he’s a really good coach,” Carroll Hall of Famer and Paulson’s former coach Gary Turcott said. “He’s a relentlessly hard-worker. He’s got really good assistant coaches. I think the thing that puts Kurt over the top and that makes him so successful so early is recruiting. I think he works harder at recruiting than anybody I’ve ever seen at Carroll.”
You are not around Paulson for long, especially in the middle of a season, before you see how much passion and energy he coaches with. Carroll has been part of his life from a young age, even before he decided to spend five years as a player for the Saints.
During that time, Paulson scored more than 700 career points and finished top-20 in the NAIA in total assists two different seasons. He was a member of the 2004-05 Carroll team that became the first Frontier Conference school to advance beyond the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament Quarterfinal Round. As a senior, Paulson helped lead his team to 30 wins, a school record that still stands.
“He was a leader, probably the best leader I’ve ever coached,” Turcott said. “Just pure leadership ability. He was a very solid point guard. He made shots when he needed to. He beat Rocky to win us a conference championship one year. He hit a 3-pointer to beat Oklahoma City in the national tournament with about 30 seconds to go to beat them.”
In everything Paulson does for his team as its head coach, you can almost feel the love he holds for the program, players and school. You can hear it in his voice before, during and after a game. In his preparation for an opponent, he is going to pour over every detail, overlook nothing and put his team in the best position possible to be successful.
“Just the pride in the place,” Paulson said. “There’s been so many great players and great coaches that have come through this program. It’s really an honor to carry on the torch – coach Turcott laid the foundation for me. It’s really an honor to carry on the torch and honor those great players and coaches that have come before us. That’s kinda the way I look at it. I feel like I have an obligation and a duty to hold the torch.”
