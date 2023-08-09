HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team will play 13 non-conference games, two exhibitions against NCAA Division I opponents, and host one scrimmage from Nov. 3 to Jan. 1 to tip off its 2023-24 season, the program announced on Wednesday.

Three non-conference opponents (Arizona Christian, Nov. 4; Huntington University, Dec. 16; The Master’s University, Dec. 17) were ranked in last season’s final NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.

Three others (Ottawa University, Nov. 3; Eastern Oregon, Nov. 17; Mayville State, Dec. 1) received votes in that same poll.

Ottawa and ACU, two teams Carroll will open its season against in Glendive, Arizona, were two of the final eight teams remaining in last season’s NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament. Ottawa fell in the semifinals to eventual national champion College of Idaho.

On Nov. 6, Carroll travels to Orem, Utah, to play an exhibition against Utah Valley University.

On Nov. 25, the Saints will be in Las Vegas to play an exhibition against UNLV.

Carroll’s home-opener will be against Embry-Riddle on Nov. 10. Corban University visits the PE Center on Nov. 11.

Other non-conference opponents include Walla Walla University (Nov. 18, La Grande, Oregon), Dickinson State (Dec. 2 and Jan. 1) and MidAmerica Nazarene University (Dec. 19, Chandler, Arizona).

Carroll is under the leadership of first-year head coach Ryan Lundgren, who was hired in late-June to succeed Kurt Paulson.

The Saints finished the 2022-23 season with a 13-14 record and made a first-round exit in the Frontier Conference Tournament.