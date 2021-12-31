Kurt Paulson

Carroll men's basketball head coach Kurt Paulson encourages his team earlier this season. The Saints will play Saturday at the PE Center. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

The Carroll men's Basketball team will kick off the new year with a nonconference game against Dickinson State at the PE Center on January 1. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Last time we saw the Saints in action was at the Cactus Classic, where they went 2-1 against Arizona Christian, Antelope Valley, and Embry-Riddle. They suffered their first loss of the season 69-67 at the hands of a tough Arizona Christian team before responding with back-to-back wins.

Carroll's record is now 14-1 overall on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

Dickinson State is 3-11 on the year and they are wrapping up a three-game stretch in Montana in which they are 2-0. The Blue Hawks beat Providence and Rocky Mountain College in their last two contests, and are hoping to make it three straight at the PE Center. 

Carroll Women's Basketball adds exhibition game at Oregon

Carroll Women's Basketball has announced that they have added an exhibition game to their schedule at the University of Oregon on January 2. Tip-off will be at 1 p.m. mountain standard time.

The Ducks are currently 6-4 on the season.

