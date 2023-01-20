HELENA — Head coach Kurt Paulson has announced the signing of the newest addition to the Carroll College men’s basketball program: Royce Robinson of Lewistown.
Robinson is a 6-foot-5 senior at Fergus High School, where he is a multi-sport standout. Robinson is a well-rounded player that fills the stat sheets in many categories.
The senior is one of the most highly-touted players in the state of Montana, averaging 24.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game through nine games played this season.
Robinson led his team to a runner-up finish in the 2021-22 Montana Class A state basketball tournament last year, and the multi-sport athlete was also a key contributor to Fergus High-School's 2022 Class A Football championship team.
Robinson was an All-Conference and All-State selection in 2021 and 2022, and appears well on his way to repeat honors in 2023.
“We have been targeting Royce since his sophomore year, and he has the toughness and winning mentality that we like.” Paulson said. “His combination of defense, rebounding, assisting and scoring, along with his team first attitude, is what attracted us to him. He competes and we love that about him. He wants to win and makes winning plays.”
“We can't wait to add him to our young group and build for the future. He comes in with Luke Wagstaff so far in this 2023 class and they will be freshmen that will be ready for significant minutes next season.”
Robinson becomes the second signee of the 2023 class, joining Luke Wagstaff (Fort Collins, Colorado), who committed to Carroll last Fall.
