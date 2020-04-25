HELENA — Carroll College men's basketball coach Kurt Paulson announced the commitment of two new players for next season in Murat Can Guzelocak and Charlie Barnes.
Guzelocak, a 6-foot-7 forward played in Turkey and studied at Tarsus American College.
"I want to thank Coach Paulson and the coaching staff for giving me a life-changing opportunity to play college level basketball at Carroll," Guzelocak told Carroll athletics. "I believe that Carroll is going to help me to achieve my basketball goals as well as my academic goals. I would like to also thank my brothers and coaches at Tarsus American College for helping me to get better every day as a student-athlete and giving me unforgettable high school memories. Lastly, I want to thank Necati Guler and Sinan Guler for their guidance on my road to college. I am very excited to start my new journey at Carroll."
Paulson said Guzelocak is a big body and is skilled where he can shoot and pass.
Barnes comes to Carroll from Clovis, California. where he attended Buchanan High.
"Charlie is a leader," Paulson told Carroll athletics, "He is a point guard who can make plays for his teammates. Our guys will love his hustle and unselfishness."
The Saints finished last season 24-9 overall and 13-5 in the Frontier Conference. They were awarded with a No. 3 seed in the NAIA National Tournament before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Carroll returns all but all-American guard Dane Warp from last season's roster.
