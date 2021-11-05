HELENA — Carroll shot north of 65 percent in the second half and eased by Warner Pacific 79-63 Friday night inside the PE Center to stay unbeaten on the season at 5-0.
For a Saints team currently ranked No. 10 in the NAIA’s top-25 poll, the win came in a familiar fashion. Carroll outrebounded Warner Pacific 33-18, including 9-3 on the offensive glass and dished out 23 assists on 31 made field goals. Seniors Jovan Sljivancanin and Shamrock Campbell combined for 42 points.
Carroll turned its opponent over 10 times on Friday and held Warner Pacific to a season-low 63 points.
“These guys execute the game plan,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said of his team. “I thought we could beat them on the glass, we won that battle. I thought we could guard them at the 3-point line and really slow down [Tyrese] Yussuf-Willis with hard hedges and they executed that. I thought offensively — they wanted us to take quick shots so they could break out like they did against Rocky. Our guys swung it around and got an open look. This group of guys, they’re really coachable. They followed the game plan to a tee.”
Sljivancanin notched his fifth-straight double-double to begin the season, pouring in a game-high 26 points (9-for-17 shooting), 11 rebounds and eight assists. Campbell picked up two early fouls and attempted just one shot in the opening 20 minutes. His second half saw him bury seven of eight shots, including two 3-pointers, for 16 points. One of those triples put Carroll up 71-51, representing its biggest lead of the contest.
“[Sljivancanin] had eight assists and that was huge for us,” Paulson said. “He was finding guys in the drop-off spot, he was finding Shamrock for threes on kick outs. That’s what he needs to do because he’s gonna get a lot of attention and he can facilitate. I also thought Andrew [Cook] did a great job as the back-up point guard.
“I used to hate as a player coming up with two fouls in the first half, so I kinda roll with the guys. I trust them not to foul...I think it’s really hard for a kid to sit the entire half if he gets two early ones and then have a good game. His rhythm is off. It depends on the situation, but sometimes I roll with them and that’s what we did with Sham. He was smart, he kept his hands off.”
Carroll led by eight points at halftime, and despite some runs, could not shake Warner Pacific for much of the game. Up 47-39 in the second half, the Saints reeled off a 7-2 burst to build a 13-point edge, and from there rolled to a 16-point margin of victory.
Drew Magaoay paced Warner Pacific with 11 points, while guards Isaac Etter and Tyrese Yussuf-Willis each added 10 points.
Brendan Temple chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for Carroll as the only other Saint in double figures. The Saints shot 52.5 percent for the contest and 41.7 percent from 3-point range. Carroll also converted 12 of its 14 free throws, compared to just six attempts for Warner Pacific.
“I was really worried, this was a good team,” Paulson said post game. “I saw them beat Cal-Maritime easy, beat Rocky easy. This was a sleepless week for me, but glad it’s over.”
Carroll will be back in action on Friday, in Butte, against Oklahoma City University as part of the Montana Tech Classic. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.