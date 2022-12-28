HELENA — Due to nationwide airline shutdowns, the Carroll men's basketball team will not be able to travel to Santa Barbara, California, for the Westmont Classic in which they were scheduled to participate in this week.

The games Westmont College and Vanguard University are canceled and will not be made up.

A recent cold snap has wreaked havoc on flights all over the country, and has now affected Carroll as well. Carroll is not the only school facing this issue: Health Science and Pharmacy's women's team is also unable to make it to the event.

The Fighting Saints will instead continue practices in preparation for the resumption of Frontier Conference play, starting with a road test at Montana Tech next Thursday.

Tags

Load comments