HELENA — The return of collegiate soccer to the Capital City is right around the corner. Next week, the Carroll men travel to Washington to play Gonzaga in an exhibition contest before returning home to face North Idaho. Cascade Collegiate Conference play begins on Sept. 17.
Ahead of that, the program announced the signing of its eighth player for this recruiting cycle on Thursday. Leo Hwang is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and in addition to playing for Sierra Vista High School, competed for the Downtown Soccer Club.
“His talent level is exceptional,” head coach Doug Mello said. “He plays a number of positions, but he’ll be most dangerous as an outside midfielder for us because of his speed. He’s got a very wicked shot and he’s very cheeky with the ball. He’s a guy we’re gonna count on as a freshman to get us over the hurdle of making sure we’re one of the top teams in the Cascade.”
Hwang participated with his club at the Mayor’s Cup in Las Vegas, an event Mello attended and where he was struck by Hwang’s savvy with the ball.
“Anybody who can control the ball fairly well catches my attention,” Mello said. “We need scoring. All teams always look for -- and we’re no different -- a forward who can put the ball in the back of the net. So if you’re at a tournament and there’s a player or two that can latch onto a ball and score a goal or two, that’s somebody to make a big push for.”
Hwang said he has been playing soccer for about 11 years. After Mello expressed interest during the showcase, Hwang said he visited Carroll’s campus toward the end of June. He returned a handful of days ago and has been practicing with the team ahead of the season.
“I just want to thank the coach that helped give me an opportunity to play in college,” Hwang said. “It’s nice to have good teammates, good freshmen coming up. I just want to thank my club, as well, it helped me through a lot and helped me get better. Also want to thank my parents...Coach came up to me during the Mayor’s Cup and showed interest. He said I was a good player and could be a big key for the team. I came on a visit and I enjoyed it, so I decided this was my place.”
Coming from an area with high-level soccer, Hwang does not expect the adjustment to collegiate soccer to be a big one and said he has already begun building chemistry with his teammates.
For a team that graduated just three players from last year’s squad, opportunities to play right away have the potential to be scarce for freshmen. This year, however, the roster features eight seniors, something that could open up spots for young players sooner rather than later.
“I’m trying to be a starter on the wide spots,” Hwang said. “I want to go to nationals and win the whole thing. I don’t want to end up losing in the playoffs or not even making the playoffs. I want to go far and get our names out: Carroll College.”
Hwang said he loves everything about soccer and never gets bored with the sport. He wants to advance his soccer career as far as it will go, a journey that begins with the Saints.
Hwang plans to study Business Management during his time at Carroll.
