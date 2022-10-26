KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carroll and Montana Tech represented the Frontier Conference in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Top-25 Poll released on Wednesday.
The Saints and Orediggers, after sharing the conference’s regular-season title and each advancing into the NAIA National Tournament Round of 32, checked in at No. 16 and No. 23.
Carroll lost its top three scorers and top two rebounders from last season, but returned a core headlined by seniors Jonny Hillman and Brendan Temple.
Tech enjoyed a historic season under head coach Adam Hiatt, winning a share of the conference title for the first time since 1992 and capturing the conference tournament and appearing in the NAIA national tournament for the first time since 1999.
The Orediggers lost four starters off that squad, but returned All-American and preseason Frontier Player of the Year Caleb Bellach. Tech also brought in junior-college transfers Chrishon Dixon (Pima CC) and Asa Williams (Chandler-Gilbert CC) to bolster a returning group that features Keeley Bake and Camdyn LaRance.
Arizona Christian, Thomas More (Ky.), College of Idaho, Oklahoma Wesleyan and Indiana Wesleyan made up the top-five in Wednesday’s poll.
Tech is scheduled to face preseason No. 1 ACU in Phoenix on Nov. 25.
Carroll has two preseason “receiving votes” teams on its 2022-23 non-conference schedule in Ottawa (Ariz.) (Dec. 17 in Chandler, Arizona) and Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) (Dec. 18 in Chandler, Arizona).
Carroll and Tech matchup for the first time on Jan. 5 in Butte. The Orediggers visit Carroll’s PE Center on Jan. 21 and the Saints travel back to Butte on Feb. 9.
The Saints open their 2022-23 season on Friday, at home, against the University of Lethbridge at 5 p.m.
Tech plays Portland Bible College on Saturday, at home, at 4 p.m.
