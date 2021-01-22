HELENA — A rivalry game that transcends any one player or coach, the Carroll-Montana Tech match-up is usually a sight to see, no matter the sport. This weekend, with Tech visiting the PE Center for back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday, Rachelle Sayers knows her 13-2 Saints are going to get the Orediggers’ best.
“There’s so many of our players that know their players, a lot of the local kids on that roster,” Sayers said. “I think the rivalry with Carroll is kind of on the minds of a lot of people, I think Carroll is always their big game. I think everybody gets up to play Carroll and they want to beat Carroll. We talk about that a lot. We’re everybody’s big game, we’re circled on everybody’s schedule.”
This year, there is clear separation between Carroll and Tech in the Frontier Conference standings, with Saints atop the league at 7-1 and the Orediggers sitting at 4-6.
Despite losing four in a row earlier this season, Tech has won three of its last five games behind a defensive effort that limits opponents to 67.8 points per game, on average. Offensively, the Orediggers are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, shooting 37.3 percent from long-range.
“They’re one of those teams that thrives in a chaotic pace,” Sayers said. “They love to really get things going offensively. Defensively, kind of the same thing. They’re flying around, they’re constantly in motion, and that’s when they’re at their best. We definitely want to control the tempo a little bit, and want to make it a little hard for them to play the style and pace they want to play.”
Senior Mesa Williams paces Tech with 11.4 points per game and shoots nearly 38 percent from 3-point range. Junior Dani Urick and sophomore Tavia Rooney both join Williams in averaging double figures with 11.3 and 10.6 points per game, respectively.
It is senior Brooke Heggie, however, that anchors an Oredigger defense that leads the Frontier with 36 blocks through 10 games. Heggie is credited with 14 of those rejections, a number that leads the individual league rankings. She also pulls down 5.3 rebounds per game and scores nearly 10 points per contest.
“I think they had seven or eight [blocks] the first game they had against Western, so it’s something we’ve talked a lot about,” Sayers said. “They’re just really active. They’re flying around and they’re aggressive. We definitely talk about it, throw in a few drills before we play them to make sure that we’re just staying solid and making sure that we’re aware that’s something they’re trying to do.”
While Rooney has not played in the last three games and Heggie was not available Sunday against Montana State-Northern, the Saints have to prepare like they will see both of them this weekend. With their play this season, and junior Celestina Faletoi’s contributions largely off the bench, Sayers said that has signaled Tech’s willingness to establish more of a post presence than in recent years.
Keeping pressure on Williams, Urick and senior Mollie Peoples will still be important for Carroll, Sayers said, but getting bodies on Tech’s post players and providing the necessary help defense will be equally vital.
“I think we really have to do a good job of knowing who’s in the hoop help, making sure we’re fronting those posts,” Sayers said. “Then getting some ball pressure on the guards. They’re really good at flashing late and attacking with dribble penetration late in the shot clock, picking up fouls or picking up some scores there. I think for us, just stay engaged through the whole defensive possession and make sure we’re finishing every play with a box out.”
Carroll will roll into this weekend having knocked off Montana Western twice in the PE Center one week ago. The Saints also hold a 2-0 record over Tech this season, having beat the Orediggers by double digits back in December.
Despite 11 and 15-point victories over their rivals earlier this season, Sayers said her squad had plenty to work on coming out of those games and in preparation for this weekend’s rematch.
“I think No. 1, we need to play better than we did down there,” Sayers said. “ No. 2, I think we need to have a more conscious effort on the offensive end to get the ball reversed, get to the second side, get everybody involved, get that ball moving and not settle for anything early.”
The Saints have on their roster three double digit scorers, led by senior Danielle Wagner. After averaging nearly 20 points per game last week, Wagner was named the Frontier Conference Player-of-the-Week and is now top-30 in the NAIA with 36 made 3-pointers on the season.
Senior Christine Denny and sophomore Jamie Pickens are each averaging north of 12 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Saints. Pickens’ 39 offensive rebounds is one of the driving forces behind Carroll owning the second-best rebound defense in the country and 16th-best rebound margin at plus-nine.
Coming off a 50-47 win over Western on Sunday, the Saints possess one of the better defenses in the nation, allowing just 58.7 points per game to their opponents. Nevertheless, much of Carroll’s success this weekend will hinge on being efficient offensively and scoring points in bunches.
“Offensively, if we can push the ball on them early, we want to push,” Sayers said. “If we don’t have something, then really settle in and get everybody’s hands on the ball. Get that ball moving and get everybody really comfortable in our offense before we just start cranking up threes.”
Carroll will try to improve to 4-0 against Tech this season, beginning on Saturday at 5 p.m. Tip off for Sunday’s action is scheduled for 2 p.m. inside the PE Center.
