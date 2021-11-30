Less than a week removed from beating two top-15 NAIA programs, Carroll’s women’s basketball team is scheduled to open Frontier Conference play on Thursday. Those wins on the road in Kentucky gave the Saints a trio of victories over top-25 opponents this season. Both of Carroll’s losses have been to top-5 foes in Southeastern and Thomas More.
“Coach said our main reason for taking that trip to Kentucky was to really build our confidence that we can play with the best in the country,” Carroll senior Christine Denny said. “Even though we lost that first game, I think we know that we can play with the top of the NAIA. Then to get two wins over the No. 14 and No. 15 teams was really good for our confidence.”
Through 11 games, Carroll has seen a multitude of different playing styles and experienced numerous challenges like facing top-tier teams with quick turnarounds nearly 2,000 miles from home.
All that was by design for a team with championship-caliber talent and experience, something of a pretest before the Saints face those similar hills to climb, either in conference play or when the national tournament rolls around.
Coming off a stretch of four road games in seven days, the Saints face back-to-back conference tilts over a three-day span before playing a road exhibition against Idaho State and hitting the road to Arizona to play the NAIA’s defending national champion and two other opponents.
“We had a short preparation time [in Kentucky] where we really had to rely heavily on the players’ experience and the players’ abilities to adapt and adjust and just make plays,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “I think the biggest learning curve for us was that we can play at that level and we can play a lot of different ways. We can play slow, we can play fast, we can play physically…
“It’s going to be critical that we take what we learned from there and apply it to every game from here on out because you lose that prep time. You play Thursday. Friday you don’t have much time to prepare for Saturday’s game and then you get down to Arizona and you have three-straight [games]. It’s important that we had that experience, that we can do this, and we know how to do it.”
Carroll enters Thursday’s Frontier contest at 9-2 overall and No. 6 in the NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll. The Saints have reached that level doing a lot of the same things that propelled them to a 21-3 record a season ago.
Perhaps more so than last year, Carroll’s play-making ability has been on display. As a team, the Saints are averaging 18.5 assists on 29.8 made field goals per game. That assist number is the 12th-best in the country and Carroll’s 48.4 percent shooting effort ranks seventh in the NAIA.
“It’s extremely fun to play with a bunch of girls who are willing to share the ball,” Denny said. “Day in and day out you come and watch us and you see that people are willing to give up an open shot for someone. I think that really comes from the fact that we have a lot of old and mature players who have played together for a really long time. The team chemistry is just really good and we know who needs to take the shot, and when it’s open, they’re going to knock it down.”
Denny has three double-doubles to her credit this season. Two of those have been with double-digit rebounds, but on Nov. 19, Denny dished out 11 assists and picked up 10 points for the more rare version of the feat. Entering play on Thursday, four different Saints have amassed at least 20 assists, including point guard Kamden Hilborn who is averaging north of five per game.
Carroll has remained a good rebounding team. The Saints are top-15 in the NAIA in rebound margin (plus-10.9) and No. 4 in the nation allowing, on average, 7.1 offensive rebounds per game.
Carroll has forced 194 turnovers through 11 games (17.6 per game) and is 30th in the country allowing 56.9 points per contest. The Saints have scored 237 points off turnovers thus far, meaning roughly 27 percent of their scoring has come off opponent’s mistakes.
Ten times the Saints have scored at least 70 points. Carroll eclipsed that number on 14 occasions last year. Carroll currently ranks 27th in the NAIA in points scored per game, averaging nearly 80 behind Dani Wagner (17.3), Denny (12.7) and Jamie Pickens (12.7) who are all scoring at least 12 points per game.
“We’ve always been a really good defensive team. This year, we’re actually capitalizing on that,” Sayers said. “We’re able to turn turnovers into points, where in the past people had to really grind it out, take a tough shot at the end of the shot clock. I think with our pressure and our athleticism and size, we’re able to turn people over and convert those this year. I think that’s one big difference. I think that we’re a much-improved passing team. When you get a shooter like Dani Wagner a good shot in the shooter’s pocket, she’s going to knock that down.”
Thursday will be a rematch of one of last season’s Frontier Conference Tournament semifinal games. Carroll won that contest 76-49 over the Skylights, completing a perfect 5-0 record against Northern.
That Skylights team lost three starters during the off-season but returned Honorable Mention All-Conference player Peyton Kehr and reigning Frontier co-freshman and co-sixth player of the year L’Tia Lawrence. Sydney Hovde, the league’s leading rebounder last year, is also back and averaging 9.1 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Lawrence has moved into the starting lineup and will enter Thursday averaging 11.3 points, four rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Kehr is Northern’s leading points getter, putting up 16.9 points on 47.7 percent shooting. Kehr is also the team-leader in made 3-point field goals with 11 in seven games.
“They’re going to come in super prepared,” Sayers said of Northern. “They have a great coach. He’s been around a long time. He’s going to come in with every scheme possible to try to slow us down, try to create confusion and probably be as physical as anybody we’ve played against...It’s going to be a battle.”
Carroll has won 12 of the last 13 match-ups between these two programs, including the last six consecutive games against the Skylights.
Tip off from the PE Center is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 7.
